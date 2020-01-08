The death of a man in Roanoke on Tuesday night is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

First responders were dispatched about 10:30 p.m. for a report of an injured man in the 800 block of Shenandoah Avenue Northwest, officials said. The victim was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital but died a short while later.

The cause and circumstances of his injuries are under investigation. No arrests had been made by Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 344-8500 or text 274637. Texts should begin with "RoanokePD" to ensure proper delivery. Tips can remain anonymous.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments