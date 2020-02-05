Monday is the deadline to register to vote in Virginia's Democratic presidential primary next month.
Virginians will go to the polls March 3 to choose a Democratic presidential candidate. Fourteen people qualified to appear on the ballot, although three have already dropped out of the race.
There are a few options to register to vote or update voter registration information.
People can apply by mail, but applications must be postmarked by Monday. Applications in-person must be submitted by 5 p.m. Monday. Online applications need to be completed by 11:59 p.m. Monday.
Virginians can check register online, download an application to mail in or check their registration at www.elections.virginia.gov/vote.
Voter registration applications are also available at Department of Motor Vehicles customer service centers, social service offices, public libraries and other state and local government offices.
To find information about local voter registration offices, visit vote.virginia.gov or call (800) 552-9745.
