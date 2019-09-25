MG Jennelle Road Crash ste 092519

One person is dead and Jennelle Road is closed following a wreck Wednesday morning in Montgomery County near Christiansburg and Blacksburg.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash between a Norfolk Southern work truck and a Ford SUV near the road's intersection with Cedar Run Road, according to a news release from Capt. Brian Wright.

The driver of the work truck was pronounced dead at the scene. Blacksburg Rescue Squad took the driver of the SUV to the hospital; that person's injuries are unknown.

Firefighters from Blacksburg Christiansburg and Roanoke Valley Regional Hazardous Materials team battled a fire due to a diesel fuel spill from a tank on the truck, and black smoke could be seen billowing from the crash Wednesday morning. 

The sheriff's office is investigating the crash and its cause. Authorities have not released the identity of the person killed in the crash.

Jennelle Road remained closed Wednesday afternoon.

