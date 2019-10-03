Two people died after a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, state police said Thursday.
The wreck happened when a 2014 International tractor-trailer crashed into two cars and another tractor-trailer that had stopped for traffic.
The drivers of the cars were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where they died.
State police identified them as Jeffrey A. Noffsinger, 51, of Roanoke, and Peter C. Ozolins, 64, of Blacksburg. Both were wearing seat belts.
The driver of the 2014 tractor-trailer, Joshua A. Bernard, 38 of Elizabethon, Tennessee, was charged with reckless driving. He was not injured.
The other tractor-trailer driver, Yang Li, 33 of Rancho Cucamanga, California, was also uninjured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.