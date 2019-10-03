Two people died after a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County, state police said Thursday.

The wreck happened when a 2014 International tractor-trailer crashed into two cars and another tractor-trailer that had stopped for traffic.

The drivers of the cars were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where they died.

State police identified them as Jeffrey A. Noffsinger, 51, of Roanoke, and Peter C. Ozolins, 64, of Blacksburg. Both were wearing seat belts.

The driver of the 2014 tractor-trailer, Joshua A. Bernard, 38 of Elizabethon, Tennessee, was charged with reckless driving. He was not injured.

The other tractor-trailer driver, Yang Li, 33 of Rancho Cucamanga, California, was also uninjured.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments