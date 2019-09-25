The only cure for political fever, former Roanoke Mayor David Bowers is fond of repeating, is embalming fluid.
Though his law office is across Church Avenue from Oakey’s Funeral Service, he has yet to imbibe the stuff himself, apparently.
Bowers, 67, said Wednesday he’s seriously considering another run for mayor in the May 2020 election. He expects to make a decision very soon. Though he’s a lifelong Democrat, Bowers said he won’t challenge Democratic incumbent Sherman Lea for the party’s nomination if Lea chooses to seek a second term as mayor. Bowers said he would run as an independent.
Lea would not commit Wednesday to seeking a second term as mayor.
“Right now I’m headed that way,” he said. He’ll make a final decision in late November or early December, he added. “I’m ready for anybody who wants to come and challenge my record and what we’ve done in the city.”
Bowers said his three years out of office have done him good.
“I was out for a while. I’ve come to find out it is good to get away,” he said. “It is good to get some fresh ideas and some new energy.”
Bowers is more than acquainted with the miracle of political resurrection.
In 24 total years on the council, he served eight years as a councilman and eight as mayor before losing to Republican Ralph Smith in 2000 in a three-way race.
In 2006 he ran a failed bid to regain the mayor’s seat before running as an independent in 2008 and defeating Democratic incumbent Nelson Harris. He was re-elected as a Democrat in 2012.
Bowers chose not to seek reelection in 2016 after he caused a national scene the year before with a memo in which he compared the threat of Syrian refugees to the long-regretted internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II. After several days of national coverage and local furor, Bowers apologized and eventually returned to his old self as Roanoke’s jovial and efficient leader of city council meetings.
“I had 16 years as mayor and one bad week,” he said as he left office in 2016.
Wednesday, he acknowledged he has missed public life.
“I’ve spent my lifetime listening to the people of Roanoke,” he said. “I like to talk to them, I like to kid around with them, hear what’s on their minds.”
Beyond missing the political scene, Bowers would not elaborate on what else is motivating him.
“Mayor Lea has done a fine job. His wife Claire and his family have every reason to be proud of the job he’s done. He’s put his heart and soul in it as I always did,” he said.
Asked if he has particular issues with Lea’s leadership or the direction of the city, Bowers said, “I’ll not make any other comment about that. If he runs and he’s elected, he’ll have my complete support.”
Lea said Wednesday he was surprised Bowers resurfaced as a potential challenger. He said Bowers left him a voicemail message that wasn’t explicit, though he assumed Bowers was telling Lea he was considering a challenge.
He did not respond kindly to the idea.
“When I took over, Roanoke was an embarrassment across the country, and I think he should understand why that was,” Lea said.
“I feel that we are … progressively moving forward,” he added. “We have a lot of things to be pleased with in the city,” he said, citing a successful and improving school system, downtown redevelopment, population growth and a positive economic development pattern.
“It’s a good vibe,” Lea said. “My question would be, why would you want to change that?”
Bowers, an old school populist, is reemerging in a political atmosphere in Roanoke and seeking a seat on a council that have both changed markedly since he left office.
In 2016, voters favored moderate independents in Michelle Davis and John Garland.
But two years later, amid national fervor for a “blue wave” in response to President Donald Trump’s first two years, voters swept out moderate independent Ray Ferris, who had initially been elected as a Democrat, and instead favored Democrats with a hard progressive edge.
Today, the city has a gay vice mayor, three African American members including its second ever black mayor, a female majority and just one straight, white male.
In addition to the mayor’s race, three other council seats are up for election in May. Those held currently by Davis, Democrats Anita Price and Trish White-Boyd, who was appointed in January to complete a term vacated by Garland’s resignation.
