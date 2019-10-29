David Bowers, the former Roanoke mayor who is pondering another run for office, condemned the Roanoke City Council’s recent, sudden decision to move city elections to November in even numbered years.
The council’s move, which extended current council members' terms by six months, “flies in the face of what is the basic requirements of procedural due process,” he said.
He called on the council to instead move elections to November in odd-numbered years, which would shorten members’ terms by six months instead.
The council had been discussing the move in recent months and city staff had recommended waiting until after the May election to make a change if that’s what council members desired. But just prior to the Oct. 21 council meeting, Mayor Sherman Lea asked for more discussion to be added to the meeting agenda.
The agenda did not indicate any action would be taken, and no public hearing was noted. Lea allowed several people to speak on the topic — all in favor of moving the election to November in even numbered years. Then Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd made a motion to direct city staff to prepare an ordinance to be voted on next month to do exactly that. The council’s five Democrats approved the measure over the objection of independents Michelle Davis and Bill Bestpitch, who said they had no idea a vote was coming.
“I thought we learned things better and did things better,” Bowers said of the process. “Give notice get it out there, give the people time to think about it and respond to it and then make a decision.”
Bowers most fervently objected to the council extending all members' terms by six months as part of the change — because the election now will move from May to November. Council elections currently happen the first Tuesday in May in even-numbered years, with terms beginning July 1 and ending June 30 four years later. The elections are staggered, with three council seats and the mayor's office on the ballot in years with presidential elections, and three other council seats two years later.
“I for one would never serve a day beyond my term elected by the people, because to me that’s a … sacred trust in holding public office,” he said. “It offends me, it should offend everybody.”
Bowers, who served 24 years on the council, including 16 as mayor, said in September he’s considering running as an independent for mayor next year.
He hasn’t made a decision, he said Tuesday.
