The Ballast Point Brewing tasting room and kitchen in Daleville will close at the end of September.

The brewery will remain open, said Maggie Bowman, a spokeswoman for Constellation Brands, which owns Ballast Point.

The 260,000-square-foot facility opened its tasting room and restaurant in June 2017. More than 100 people worked at the Daleville facility. 

The closure directly affects 25 full and part-time employees and 16 temporary employees, according to a news release from Botetourt County. 

“We thank the local Daleville community, its surrounding neighbors and our taproom employees for their support and dedication over past couple of years,” the company said in a statement. “We will continue to make a positive impact to the local economy through the operation of the Daleville brewing facility, which represents a robust hub for Constellation’s future innovation in support of our specialty portfolio.”

