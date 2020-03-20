Buena Vista fire

Crews responded to a house fire Friday morning on Buena Vista Boulevard Southeast.

Roanoke Fire-EMS responded Friday morning to a fire in the 1400 block of Buena Vista Boulevard Southeast.

No one was injured in the blaze, which was reported just before 9 a.m., officials said.

A construction worker who had been doing work on the house called it in. First responders arrived to find smoke billowing from the building.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

