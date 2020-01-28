Western Virginia Water Authority crews are repairing a break in a 16-inch water line in the 1200 block of Williamson Road Southeast.
Williamson Road will be closed between Elm Avenue and Jefferson Street, according to the water authority. Detours have been set up.
Customers in the area will experience service interruptions and reduced water pressure.
Repairs should be completed by about 5 p.m.
