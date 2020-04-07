One lane of Interstate 81 in Rockbridge County was closed this morning, after a tractor-trailer driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and crashed about 6:15 a.m., according to Virginia State Police.
The southbound left shoulder and left lane were closed after the single-vehicle crash, with a backup of about two miles as of 10 a.m., according to the Virginia Department of Transportation's website. The driver suffered minor injuries in the single-vehicle crash, First Sgt. John Kiser said.
