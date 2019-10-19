Authorities are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Franklin County Friday night.

A Virginia State Police news release states the crash occurred at 11:10 p.m. on Virginia 969 at the intersection with Virginia 611 south of Penhook in southern Franklin County. Police say 2009 Honda Accord was traveling west on Virginia 969 when it crossed the center lines and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Impala head-on.

The driver of the Honda was identified as James Wesley Matthews of Penhook. Matthews, 60, was not wearing his seat belt and died at the scene.

Authorities haven’t yet released information on occupants of the Chevrolet at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

