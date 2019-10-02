At least one person has been killed in a tractor-trailer crash in Roanoke County on Wednesday, state police said.

The crash has shuttered all northbound Interstate 81 lanes at the 134 mile marker in the Glenvar area.

State police said the crash happened about 6 p.m. and involved two tractor-trailers and two passenger cars. 

One southbound lane and one shoulder were also closed as of 8 p.m. Wednesday. 

State police urged drivers to use detours at the 137 and 132 exits.

As of 8 p.m., traffic was backed up five miles in northbound lanes and two miles southbound.

