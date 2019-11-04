Sheriff

Trevor Craddock (R)+;1,380

Jeff Huffman (I);635

9 of 9 precincts reporting

Commonwealth’s Attorney

Matthew Dunne (R)

Treasurer

Jackie Parsons (I)+

Commissioner of the Revenue

Elizabeth Huffman (I)+

Board of Supervisors

Craig City District

Rusty Zimmerman (I)+

Craig Creek District

Lindsey Dunne (R)

Potts Mountain District

Carl Bailey (I)+

School Board

Craig City District

Trace Bellassai (I);242

Pat Myers (I)+;151

2 of 2 precincts reporting

Craig Creek District

Susan Crenshaw (I)+

Potts Mountain District

Faye Powers (I)

+ incumbent

