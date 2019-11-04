Sheriff
Trevor Craddock (R)+;1,380
Jeff Huffman (I);635
9 of 9 precincts reporting
Commonwealth’s Attorney
Matthew Dunne (R)
Treasurer
Jackie Parsons (I)+
Commissioner of the Revenue
Elizabeth Huffman (I)+
Board of Supervisors
Craig City District
Rusty Zimmerman (I)+
Craig Creek District
Lindsey Dunne (R)
Potts Mountain District
Carl Bailey (I)+
School Board
Craig City District
Trace Bellassai (I);242
Pat Myers (I)+;151
2 of 2 precincts reporting
Craig Creek District
Susan Crenshaw (I)+
Potts Mountain District
Faye Powers (I)
+ incumbent
