Cox Charities of Virginia, funded by employee donations at Cox Communications, recently presented $5,000 grants to five Roanoke-area nonprofits.
To date, Cox employees have helped contribute $1.1 million to local communities through Cox Charities. Employees vote on the grant recipients.
The recent Roanoke-area recipients are:
- Adult Care Center of Roanoke, which provides daytime care for dependent adults while providing family support and an alternative to long-term care.
- Girls Rock Roanoke, which spotlights the gifts of girls by empowering them through music, creative expression and collaboration.
- Kids Soar, a literacy-based weekly after-school program supporting children and their families in Roanoke by providing skills, opportunities for growth and education for a successful future.
- Mental Health America of Roanoke, which advocates for and educates people about mental health and mental illness and connects them with community resources for treatment and support.
- The Kiwanis Foundation of Roanoke, which assists the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke financially in serving children and seniors and improving the environment of Virginia’s Blue Ridge.
Visit www.CoxCharitiesVA.org to learn more about the company’s community efforts.
RVSPCA to host meals that benefit spay/neuter efforts
Since 2004, the Roanoke Valley SPCA’s in-house spay and neuter clinic has treated more than 20,000 pets before the animals move to their forever homes.
All proceeds from the SPCA’s 14th annual SPAYghetti Lunch and Supper on Tuesday will support the in-house clinic and a new mobile spay/neuter clinic.
For every six meals sold, an adopted animal can leave the Roanoke Valley SPCA spayed or neutered.
Tuesday’s meals will be served by SPCA staff and volunteers at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Huntington Blvd. N.E. Takeout and delivery will be available.
Each meal includes spaghetti with marinara, bread, salad and a beverage. Home-baked treats also will be available.
Mamma Maria’s Restaurant is providing dine-in and take-out meals while Olive Garden is providing large or corporate orders of 10 or more.
Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner service is scheduled from 4:30 until 7:30 p.m.
Tickets are $9 in advance and $10 at the door.
Advance sales of individual tickets will be available online at www.rvspca.org or at the Roanoke Valley SPCA until Monday between noon and 6 p.m.
For more information, contact Suzanne Cresswell at scresswell@rvspca.org or 339-9520.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.