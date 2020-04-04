The Virginia Department of Health reported Saturday that 2,407 people in Virginia have tested positive for COVID-19.
That's an increase of 395 cases from the 2,012 reported Friday.
The VDH also said that 21,552 have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 390 people have been hospitalized.
There have been 52 deaths – an increase of six since Friday.
The numbers in the Roanoke and New River valleys remained larged unchanged in Saturday morning's report except for in Montgomery County, which jumped from one to six. Cases reported elsewhere in the New River Valley included one each in Radford and in Pulaski County. Floyd and Giles counties report no confirmed cases.
Cases reported in the Roanoke Valley: 10 in Roanoke; one in Salem; five in Roanoke County; 14 in Botetourt County (the local health district reported 15 as of Friday); 10 in Franklin County. Neighboring Bedford County has four. The valley's health district reported Friday two cases in Craig County, but they had not yet shown up on the state's report.
There are 388 cases in the immediate Richmond area: 174 in Henrico, 106 in Chesterfield, 96 in Richmond and 12 in Hanover. Fairfax County is the locality with the most cases with 387.
There are confirmed cases in residents of 108 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties.
On March 19, state health officials said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by individual localities or local health districts.
This breaking news article will be updated.
