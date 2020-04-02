A community forum on the novel coronavirus has been postponed until Monday.
Carilion Clinic, LewisGale Medical Center, the Salem VA Medical Center and the Virginia Department of Health are partnering to host a virtual community conversation about the virus.
The event, which was scheduled for Thursday, is now set for 7 p.m. Monday. It will be aired live on WDBJ, WFIR, WFXR, WSET, WSLS and WVTF.
