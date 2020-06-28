The statewide total of COVID-19 cases rose to 61,736, the Virginia Department of Health reported Sunday.
That’s an increase of 489 cases, either confirmed or probable, from Saturday.
Deaths were up to 1,732, which was eight more than the day before. It was also the first time in nearly a week that the daily toll dropped back to single digits.
The state reported a total of 6,136 hospitalizations Sunday.
As the overall number of positive COVID-19 test results continues to grow, data from the health department’s coronavirus dashboard shows the percentage of positive results from testing is down.
The seven-day average for positive results was 5.8%, which has held steady in recent days. The peak was in mid-April, when the weekly average was just over 20%.
Health officials have said there’s lag in the reporting of statewide numbers, as they may not reflect cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
