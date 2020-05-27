The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state has 40,249 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 907 from the 39,342 reported Tuesday.
The 40,249 cases include 38,276 confirmed cases and 1,973 probable cases. Also, there are 1,281 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,202 confirmed and 79 probable. That's an increase of 45 from the 1,236 reported Tuesday.
VDH said there are 330 outbreaks in the state, 192 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 731 of the state's 1,281 deaths attributed to the virus.
And related to that, on Wednesday it was announced that two rehab patients at the Kroontje Health Care Center at Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
The two people are showing no signs or symptoms of the disease and have been isolated since their recent admission from the hospital to prevent spread of infection to others, according to Warm Hearth spokeswoman Tambra Dixon.
Both tested negative prior to their admission and per Warm Hearth's protocol, post admission tests were administered and Warm Hearth was notified of the positive results by the VDH, Dixon wrote in a statement.
At the advice of the facility's medical director, follow-up tests have been administered with results to come, according to the statement.
Warm Hearth is partnering with area public health officials and under their leadership is working to notify stakeholders and identify anyone else at risk. Widespread baseline testing of residents and staff at the Kroontje Health Care Center will begin immediately, under the direction of the VDH, according to the statement.
“The Warm Hearth Board of Directors and I commend our employees, residents and families for their patience and diligence in keeping the virus at bay. We have been successfully proactive in protecting our Village from COVID-19 to this point. We have worked to educate ourselves through national, state and local resources and to share our knowledge helping residents and staff understand the threat and its potential impact on our community. This proactive approach and diligent management of this risk on behalf of our stakeholders will help us minimize the impact on our community to the extent possible,” said Ferne Moschella, president and CEO.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
VDH data shows most state cases (80%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.7%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 10,069 and 364 deaths.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
How can we trust any of the numbers from the state since they have no meaning? Cases don’t mean how many people have Covid-19, it means how many tests have come back positive at some point. We don’t know how many of them have recovered or how many positive tests (cases) each had before they recovered. We don’t know if Covid-19 was the primary cause of death or if another problem was the cause and Covid-19 happened to be present. We don’t have any facts around problems at nursing homes. How many cases are attributable to nursing homes and how many deaths are attributable to them (nationwide it’s around 50%). And then there’s Northam’s feeble apology for being without a mask. When people came up to him for a picture, all he had to say was “Sorry, I don’t have a mask.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.