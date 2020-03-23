The Virginia Department of Health on Monday reported the virus that causes COVID-19 has killed six Virginians and has led to at least 38 hospitalizations.
The department’s noon report reflects test results that it knew of as of 5 p.m. Sunday. The daily report shows 3,697 tests with 254 being positive for the virus.
The numbers of tests and of positive cases rose significantly over the weekend. Health officials said that while testing has increased, there is still not enough capacity for wider testing.
Carilion Clinic has opened a testing referral center on Postal Drive in Cave Spring, but is testing only patients who have a doctor’s order.
Carilion said Sunday that only three of the patients it has tested have gotten positive reports.
The health department’s website shows that while cases have been reported in Botetourt, Bedford and Franklin counties, there has yet to be a positive result for Roanoke, Roanoke County and places in the New River Valley.
This breaking news post will be updated.
