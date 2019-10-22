dp council 012319 p06

The Roanoke City Council, seen in this January file photo, voted 5-2 Monday directing the city attorney and manager to prepare an ordinance for a vote in November on moving council elections from May to November starting next year.

Democrats on the Roanoke City Council seized control of a discussion about whether to move city elections from May to November, forcing an unscheduled vote late Monday to make the move.

While the council still must vote on a formal ordinance to make the change, it would be effective next year — postponing the election currently scheduled for May and adding six months to all incumbents terms. Municipal elections will follow in even numbered years after that — paired with federal elections.

The vote came over the objections of council’s two independents, Bill Bestpitch and Michelle Davis. Davis decried the vote as a move orchestrated in secret by the Democrats. Monday’s agenda listed a continued to discussion of potentially changing the election date, but no ordinance was prepared or presented.

Nevertheless, Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd offered a motion to make the move.

City Attorney Dan Callaghan interjected to say state law requires an ordinance to make the change and suggested the council vote instead to direct him and the city manager to prepare an ordinance for a vote at the November meeting.

“This motions means nothing if you’re not directing us to do anything Mr. Mayor,” Callaghan said.

An impatient Mayor Sherman Lea initially objected and insisted council could vote if it wanted to.

“I respect and understand your recommendation,” Lea said, “but I think this council, we’ve talked about this and we’re ready to vote on this matter this evening.”

White-Boyd, however, recast her motion to direct the city attorney to prepare the required ordinance for the Nov. 4 meeting.

In explaining her vote against the measure, Davis said she had been leaning toward supporting a move to November in odd-numbered years, as city staff had recommended if the council wanted to make a change, and said she knew too little about the impact of moving to even-numbered years.

Bestpitch was simply opposed to the move and favored keeping elections in May, when they are not competing with state or national elections and issues.

