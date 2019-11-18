Carilion Clinic’s planned $300 million expansion of facilities along South Jefferson Street met no resistance from Roanoke City Council on Monday.
The council voted 6-0 to approve the vacation and closing of a block of Crystal Spring Avenue and a list of changes to zoning and conditions and several parcels nearby. Councilwoman Djuna Osborne abstained from the vote due to conflict of interest because her husband is a Carilion employee.
Carilion’s expansion plans represent a component of a billion dollars in spending planned on facilities over the next several years.
Only one person spoke at a public hearing before council voted, Barbara Duerk, president of Neighbors in South Roanoke, who raised concerns about how closing Crystal Spring will affect traffic in the area.
Carilion’s plan involves three major parts.
The largest of them is a 486,000-square-foot expansion of Roanoke Memorial Hospital that will match the height of the current hospital. The wing will be dedicated to emergency and cardiovascular services. It will sit above two to three levels of an underground parking garage, according to Carilion’s applications to the commission.
On the other side of Jefferson Street, the 85,000-square-foot behavioral health hospital will be replaced with a 160,000-square-foot building at the corner of Jefferson and McClanahan streets. It will include a separate emergency room for behavioral health patients.
A parking garage on Crystal Spring Avenue will be expanded by several hundred spaces into the area between the new behavioral health hospital and the cancer center.
The garage might include some office space on the top floor, and the facade of the structure facing Jefferson Street will be designed with the appearance of an office building rather than a parking garage.
A pedestrian bridge over Jefferson Street will connect the two sides of Carilion’s campus.
Duerk said many drivers use that stretch of Crystal Spring, between McClanahan Street and Evans Mill Road, as a cut through to get to Roanoke Memorial while avoiding the traffic signal a block away at Jefferson Street and McClanahan.
She said a traffic study for the project failed to consider streets that feed the area, and called on council to postpone its vote to allow further study. She said others from her group were asked to speak but declined because they didn’t believe it would do any good.
Maryellen Goodlatte, who represented Carilion before council, said the scope of the traffic study was set by professional traffic engineers and all of its conditions are included in Carilion’s plans.
The plan also includes sidewalks and improved bicycle accommodations along Jefferson Street through the project area, on Evans Mill Road and along the block of Crystal Spring in the project, which will remain open to pedestrians.
Any additional traffic will be handled by changes to roads as part of the project and existing streets, Goodlatte said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.