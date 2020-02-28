A coronavirus test administered in Virginia’s southwest region has come back negative.

To date, eight people across the state have been tested for the virus and all were cleared, the Virginia Department of Health said.

The findings of the most recent test in the southwest region were posted Friday. The southwest health planning region, as defined by the state, is a broad district that covers almost 40 localities spanning from the coalfields over to Danville and up into Central Virginia surrounding Lynchburg.

To protect confidentiality, the state hasn’t released more detailed information about individual patients or where they were located.

Officials continue to closely monitor developments in the respiratory disease that was first documented in Wuhan, China.

The CDC recommends that people take normal precautions to avoid the spread of respiratory illnesses. That includes hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, cleaning frequently touched surfaces, and staying home if you’re sick.

