Public schools
- Giles County Public Schools will be releasing 4 hours early on Friday, March 13.
- Botetourt County Public Schools is having a staff workday on Monday, March 16. Students will not be in school.
- Floyd County Public Schools will be closed for students on Monday, March 16. Schools will reopen for students on Tuesday, March 17.
Colleges and universities
- Virginia Tech will extend spring break and online-only classes will start March 23. Details here.
- Radford University will extend spring break and shift to online-only classes beginning March 23. The shift to online classes applies to the main campus, Radford University Carilion in Roanoke, and Radford University classes at the Roanoke Higher Education Center, and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. Details here.
- Roanoke College has suspended face-to-face classes on campus and moved to online-only classes until at least April 3. Further details online.
- New River Community College will extend spring break to resume classes March 23. Further measures to be announced later. Details online.
- Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke will be on spring break next week and is assessing further measures pending the return to classes March 23.
- Wytheville Community College will be closed to students March 16-20. Faculty and staff will work to develop plans for possible online instruction.
- Virginia Military Institute cadets leave for spring furlough Thursday and are set to return March 22. VMI expects them to return, but the school’s pandemic task force is reassessing every day. Cadets have been told to take their books and computers with them in the event the school needs to move classes online. The school has created a coronavirus website that is updated every day at 4 p.m.
- The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine in Blacksburg is on spring break until March 20. A decision about future classes is forthcoming.
- Washington and Lee University remains open and students are still attending classes after returning from break March 2. There have been no reported cases of coronavirus on campus or in the surrounding community. More information can be found on the school’s website.
- Five W&L faculty, two undergraduate students and one law student who recently returned from Italy have been asked to stay home from work or school for 14 days. W&L spokesperson Drewry Sackett said these individuals are not currently exhibiting any symptoms and did not travel to regions where the concentrated outbreaks occurred.
- Hollins University will close residence halls on March 20 for spring recess and have asked students not to return to campus after the break. All undergraduate classes will be taught online beginning March 30. The university said it will reassess the closure by April 10. All events scheduled on the campus between now and April 12 are canceled.
- Ferrum College classes will meet as usual on Friday, March 13; however, classes will be canceled Monday, March 17 and Tuesday, March 18 to allow for the transition to online instruction to begin Wednesday, March 18. In-seat classes plan to resume on April 6. More information here.
- Students may remain on campus if they choose to do so.
- Suspension of all College sponsored or supported travel that is non-essential to the operations.
- Suspension of any non-essential gatherings or events.
- Suspension of athletic events and travel for all teams (competition and practice) beginning Monday, March 16.
- Sweet Briar College will move to remote teaching and learning until April 17.
- Classes will be suspended March 16 and 17.
- Remote classes will resume on March 18. Students who are currently on campus are asked to return home if they have the means to do so.
- Students who have been away from campus for spring break are asked to remain off campus.
- All college events are suspended until further notice
- Southern Virginia University will suspend face-to-face classroom meetings, effective immediately. The university will also begin taking steps to suspend normal campus operations by March 31.
Patrick Henry Community College announced the following modifications to its standard operating schedule. More details here.
Spring break will be extended for students in all classes by one additional week, March 16-21. Classes will resume normal schedule on Monday, March 23. All campus offices –including the testing center– will remain open during the extended spring break.
The campus will be closing on Fridays for deep cleaning and sanitizing. PHCC campuses will be closed on the following Fridays: March 20, March 27, April 3, and April 10. Rescheduling of class material and assignments will be determined on a class-by-class basis by the faculty. All faculty and staff will be asked to work remotely on these days. Students can reach off-campus employees via email. All events and classes scheduled for Saturdays or Sundays will proceed as scheduled.
- Starting March 23, all classes will be held on their regular schedules Monday-Thursday. Friday classes will be modified and/or adjusted by individual faculty to allow the campus to be sanitized.
The Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine announced changes for its students and the public:
First-year students will be taught online beginning March 16.
Second-year students are not on campus as they are prepping for the Step 1 exam. They are encouraged to stay where there are.
Third- and fourth-year students are doing clinical rotations, and will continue to do so. However, they will not be permitted to provide care to patient suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19. Students were advised not to interact with patients if they are required to use personal protective equipment so they can conserve these supplies for health care workers who are providing care.
Students are not permitted to enter nursing homes or facilities that serve vulnerable populations.
Match Day on March 20 by will be a private event open only to the fourth-year students who will be learning where they will be doing their residencies.
The medical student research symposium on March 27 will now be virtual with oral presentations livestreamed.
