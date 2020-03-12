Event cancellations
The Moss Arts Center on the Virginia Tech campus in Blacksburg has canceled all performances and events through April 30. The box office is processing ticket refunds for canceled performances. For more information call 231-5300. Further details online.
Mount Tabor Ruritan Biscuit Breakfast (scheduled for Saturday, March 14)
The Pop Up Boutique at Sharkey's in Radford (scheduled for Saturday, March 14)
- Blacksburg Contra Dance (scheduled for March 21)
- 12th Annual Blacksburg Fork & Cork (scheduled for May 2)
- Olin Hall Galleries at Roanoke College has canceled all public events and workshops and will be closed Saturdays and Sundays until further notice. The galleries remain open Monday to Friday, 1 to 4 p.m.
- The New River Valley Homebuilders Association Home Expo is canceled (scheduled for March 14-15)
- The joint Roanoke College Choirs and Virginia Glee Club concert scheduled for Friday in the college's Cregger Center Arena has been canceled.
- New River Community College’s Fiddle, Banjo and Dance Club concert on Saturday has been canceled.
Event postponements
- Veterans Fair at the Christiansburg Recreation Center (postponed until Nov. 7)
Highland County Maple Festival postponed until further notice (scheduled for March 14-15 and March 21-22)
U.S. District Court in Roanoke has postponed a March 27 naturalization ceremony at the Poff federal building until further notice.
Schools, colleges and universities
- Virginia Tech will extend spring break and online-only classes will start March 23. Details here.
- Radford University will extend spring break and shift to online-only classes beginning March 23. The shift to online classes applies to the main campus, Radford University Carilion in Roanoke, and Radford University classes at the Roanoke Higher Education Center, and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center in Abingdon. Details here.
- Roanoke College has suspended face-to-face classes on campus and moved to online-only classes until at least April 3. Further details online.
- New River Community College will extend spring break to resume classes March 23. Further measures to be announced later. Details online.
- Virginia Western Community College in Roanoke will be on spring break next week and is assessing further measures pending the return to classes March 23.
- Wytheville Community College will be closed to students March 16-20. Faculty and staff will work to develop plans for possible online instruction.
- Virginia Military Institute cadets leave for spring furlough Thursday and are set to return March 22. VMI expects them to return, but the school’s pandemic task force is reassessing every day. Cadets have been told to take their books and computers with them in the event the school needs to move classes online. The school has created a coronavirus website that is updated every day at 4 p.m.
- The Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine in Blacksburg is on spring break until March 20. A decision about future classes is forthcoming.
Washington and Lee University remains open and students are still attending classes after returning from break March 2. There have been no reported cases of coronavirus on campus or in the surrounding community. More information can be found on the school’s website.
- Five W&L faculty, two undergraduate students and one law student who recently returned from Italy have been asked to stay home from work or school for 14 days. W&L spokesperson Drewry Sackett said these individuals are not currently exhibiting any symptoms and did not travel to regions where the concentrated outbreaks occurred.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.