Daniel Gade didn’t realize how much he loved retail politics — knocking on doors, shaking hands, speaking to a group of people in someone’s living room — until he couldn’t do it any longer.
As the coronavirus has spread across Virginia and the rest of the country, Gade’s campaign for U.S. Senate has ground to a halt. Like other campaigns, candidates have suspended canvassing because it’s too dangerous for volunteers to knock on doors. It’s unsafe to stand in a crowded living room. Staffers who once worked in campaign offices have to work from home.
“I’ve served in combat, and I’ve been subject to radically changing circumstances,” said Gade, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant colonel and Iraq War combat veteran. “You have to be flexible.”
Gade is just one of about a half dozen Republicans who are competing in a primary to take on Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat who is seeking a third term. Warner canceled his campaign kickoff swing through the state this month out of safety and to remain in Washington, D.C., to work on legislation to help the nation get through the coronavirus pandemic. Warner has high name recognition, which poses even more of a challenge to his Republican challengers who aren’t well known.
Another Republican seeking the nomination, Omari Faulkner, failed to secure the necessary 10,000 signatures to get his name on the ballot for the June 9 primary. He filed a lawsuit, arguing that social distancing guidelines presented a barrier in getting signatures. Richmond Circuit Judge W. Reilly Marchant granted Faulkner’s request this week and ordered that Virginia accept any Republican candidate for the primary who files more than 3,5000 petition signatures.
Campaigns have shifted their outreach to online platforms, hosting town halls on Facebook. Campaigns have substituted the intimate meet-and-greets in people’s homes with group video chats.
“This is Cameron Webb, just putting together another town hall for us as we’re tackling this coronavirus pandemic,” Webb said through a Facebook town hall he was hosting from his home.
Webb is an internal medicine doctor from Charlottesville who is one of about a half-dozen Democrats seeking the party nomination to run for Congress in the 5th District in central Virginia.
“For our campaign, it meant throwing out the entire strategy and keeping the values,” Webb said about adjusting his campaign.
Webb focused this town hall Thursday night on the economic and health effects of the coronavirus. He invited Del. Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville, an economics professor from the University of Virginia, to join him. Webb said his background will be especially valuable in Congress now as it works through the recovery of the coronavirus and better prepares for future viral outbreaks.
“We’re going to see more pandemic outbreaks,” Webb answered in response to questions people submitted in the comments section. “How we respond to them has to be different. Our preparedness for pandemics has to be different.”
The 5th District is the geographically largest congressional district in Virginia stretching from Fauquier County to the North Carolina border, and including Franklin County and part of Bedford County. Having face-to-face meetings can’t just be done online. Not everyone in the district has broadband access, so his campaign has to work harder to reach out to people by phone and mail.
Candidates said they’ve relaxed solicitations for donations as well. The United States is facing a steep economic downturn, and Congress is advancing a relief package to keep businesses afloat and ease the pain of Americans losing their jobs or working reduced hours.
“Nothing is more tone deaf than calling someone you’ve never met, and saying, ‘I’m Cameron Webb, give me some money,’ ” Webb said. “As much as fundraising is important to a campaign, it’s just not the approach we’re taking right now with people.”
The Virginia Department of Elections has eased the burden of absentee voting in the May state-run municipal elections by allowing and encouraging people to vote by mail. People can request an absentee ballot under the disability or illness exemption. Across Virginia, more than 50 localities will be conducting May elections, including town council races in Vinton, Boones Mill and Rocky Mount and city council races in Radford and Salem. Absentee voting for May elections started March 20.
Electoral boards and registrars across the state are concerned about offering in-person voting in the May and June elections. Two associations have asked the state to close polling locations and accept only mail-in ballots.
No decisions have been made on how to handle the congressional primaries in June.
Candidates said they’re keeping in mind the situation is fluid and to prepare for any electoral changes at a moment’s notice.
“We’re trying to figure out what the rules of the road are as we go,” said Roger Dean Huffstetler, a Democrat running in the 5th Congressional District.
