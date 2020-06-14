A fire broke out Sunday afternoon at a construction trailer onsite at the New River Valley Regional Water Authority.
Christiansburg and Radford Arsenal fire departments responded to the fire at 3:04 p.m. and crews had the fire under control in about 30 minutes, Christiansburg spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, she said. The trailer is a total loss.
Caleb Taylor, the water authority's executive director, said there was no damage to the buildings. No construction work is done over the weekend, so no employees or crew members were in the trailer or on the construction site at the time, he said.
Employees at the water treatment plant smelled the fire and reported it to the fire department, Taylor said.
The water treatment plant is undergoing a large expansion, including new administrative offices and a new shop building.
Water authority officials announced the project more than three years ago. They have said the plant, which houses much antiquated equipment, has been long overdue for upgrades.
