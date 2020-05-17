Late Sunday morning, as Villa Heights Baptist Church’s band struck up “God is Able” to herald one of the Roanoke Valley’s first in-person church services in about two months, a few details around the room drew the eye.
The group’s drummer wore a bandana across the lower half of his face.
A cart of cleaning products sat parked near the organist.
Bibles, hymnals and offering envelopes had been removed from the bench-backs.
And the sanctuary itself, which rates a maximum occupancy of 445 people, was host to just over one-tenth of that figure. Groups attending the service, though almost entirely not masked, were seated at length from one another, in pews marked with blue tape, while every other row sat empty, off-limits.
This of course was a result of COVID-19 precautions, and of the restrictions eased last week which freed places of worship to resume on-site services for the first time since March.
Pastor Jake Huffman’s sermon, “Lifted Out of the Slimy Pit,” was based on Psalm 40, and posited that seemingly impossible predicaments can also be divine trials meant to test and validate a person’s faith.
“Folks, there are some things in life you can’t fix yourself,” Huffman told those present at Sunday’s 11 a.m. service. “Every one of us will find ourselves in that pit by God’s design, because he doesn’t want us to lead a life that only you can give yourself.
“The strength and power that we need to come out of the slimy pit is found in Jesus,” he said.
Huffman may also have been referring to the challenges of the coronavirus, and although Villa Heights opted to reopen as soon as it could, sooner than many other local houses of worship, he said it’s not a move he approaches lightly.
On the church’s website, the first item under “About Us” is a page dedicated to COVID-19: Background on the virus, recommended precautions, procedures the church’s staff implemented for the reopening, even a 4-minute instructional video.
“Things will be different,” Associate Youth Pastor Rick Harris cautions in the clip. “But we will be together, worshiping as a church.”
Although Villa Heights has found alternative means to carry on since the closings — drive-in services, and online streaming video, which continue as an option — Huffman said in-person fellowship remains vital.
“The Bible says when two or more are gathered together in Thy name, there I am in their midst,” he said Friday. “That’s why fellowship is so important, that gathering, because Christ is manifested when we gather.”
Even so, he acknowledged that getting back into the building is a step some members may not be ready for yet.
“There’s about 30% of the people that just can’t wait,” Huffman said. “About 30% are understandably hesitant about whether it’s time or not for them. Then there’s 30%... 40% who are just going to choose to be home, and we support that. I agreed they need to be home. There’s a segment of this population that needs to stay safe and home until it’s all over.”
Two other earlier services Sunday, at 8:30 a.m. and 9:45 a.m., hosted between 25 and 30 attendees. Pews were disinfected between each session.
“This is the first time we’ve actually been able to sit down within the church walls and enjoy just the aura of being inside” since Mar. 15, said Darrell Cook, of Daleville, a Villa Heights member for the past three years. “This is good for us... to see our friends, face-to-face, even though at a distance, instead of across a cellphone or Skype.”
“I want to say it’s essential,” added Cindy Cook, his wife. “You’ve heard a lot about essential and non-essential lately? This is essential.”
Despite the eased restrictions, many other Roanoke and New River valley churches did not open for in-person services Sunday.
Numerous mainline churches followed the lead of their national or regional governing bodies, most of which urged congregations to refrain from holding services for at least another week or, in some cases, several weeks. Most Lutheran, Presbyterian, Methodist and Catholic churches continued to offer online-only services Sunday.
St. Andrew’s, St. Gerard and Our Lady of Nazareth are among the Roanoke Valley’s Catholic churches planning to restart public Masses next weekend.
Baptist churches in the region often have more autonomy from official oversight, which meant several Baptist churches in Roanoke, such as Villa Heights, First Baptist and Waverly Place, were among churches that reopened Sunday. Others, though, such as Calvary Baptist in Roanoke and Vinton Baptist remained closed to in-person services.
Those churches, and many others in the region, decided to keep the doors closed and stick to online services in order to protect older churchgoers from possibly contracting the coronavirus.
“We have an older group of people, so we are going to keep quarantining ourselves a few more weeks into June,” said Olivia Gess, church secretary for Sweet Union Baptist Church on Madison Avenue in northwest Roanoke.
Loudon Avenue Christian Church Senior Pastor Anthony Holmes Jr. told The Roanoke Times last week that his congregation would abide by its original timeline and return to the church sometime in June or July.
Some ministers think that the pandemic-related church closures might have a lasting impact that won’t necessarily be all bad. The increased use of technology, the internet and livestreaming could be a permanent form of engagement between churches and their people.
“Why would we throw all this in the trash when this is all over?” said Jon Laughinghouse, pastor of Belmont Baptist Church in southeast Roanoke. His church had considered streaming video recordings of services and sermons before stay-at-home orders, but the pandemic forced them to quickly adopt high-tech means to reach congregants. The church has been streaming videos on YouTube, Facebook and other platforms.
“We should have been doing this already,” said Laughinghouse, who added that videos of Belmont Baptist’s services had been viewed by people not only in Roanoke, but former church members and families in California, Texas, Iowa and other places. He said that the videos also reach nonmembers who might come across the church’s messages online.
Mainly, though, the purpose of keeping the church pews empty for now is not to gain experience preaching to video cameras, but to protect members from getting sick.
“I don’t feel any pressure to open up right away,” Laughinghouse said. “Six months from now, nobody’s going to look back and remember that we delayed reopening two or three weeks. But if 30 people come down with COVID-19 and, God forbid, we lose somebody, we’d never forget that.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.