PEARISBURG — “Lest We Forget” is one of the messages inscribed on the marble base of the cop…

Differing bills on war memorials for veterans

The Virginia Senate on Wednesday amended the House of Delegates' bill to conform with the Senate's version. The House had done the same thing to the Senate bill on Wednesday, a move the Senate rejected Thursday. The Senate's change to the House bill has now has been set for consideration by the House.

The bills differ on how many steps a local government must take before removing a monument from public property.

House Bill 1537, patroned by Dels. Delores McQuinn, D-Richmond, and Sally Hudson, D-Charlottesville.

Provides that a locality may remove, relocate, or alter any monument or memorial for war veterans located in its public space, regardless of when erected. Current law makes it unlawful to disturb or interfere with such monuments or memorials. Under the bill, a locality may remove, relocate, contextualize, cover, or alter any such monument or memorial on the locality's public property upon the affirmative vote of its governing body.

Senate Bill 183, patroned by Sens. Mamie Locke, D-Hampton, Lionell Spruill, D-Chesapeake, and Creigh Deeds, D-Bath

The bill requires that a local government that wants to remove a monument first pass a resolution stating its intention and requesting a report from the Virginia Department of Historic Resources on the monument's background and whether it qualifies for placement on any historic register. After the publication of the report, the local government must hold a public hearing and then must vote within 10 days. The local government also may call for an advisory referendum prior to voting and offer the monument for relocation to another location at a museum, historical society or military battlefield. It also exempts any monuments located at Virginia Military Institute from removal.