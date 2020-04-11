Workplace safety regulators in Virginia have received more than 150 complaints of insufficient precautions against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.
The cases logged with the Department of Labor and Industry include concerns about workers not maintaining the social distancing encouraged by the state, according to Jennifer Rose, director of the agency’s Virginia Occupational Safety and Health program.
Of the 165 complaints received as of Thursday, the department contacted the employer in most cases and requested a written response detailing steps taken to protect its workers.
“Depending on the specific facts of the employee’s alleged complaint, an employer’s failure to respond or inadequate response could result in additional contact by the VOSH program with the employer, a referral to local law enforcement officials, an onsite VOSH inspection, or other enforcement options,” Rose wrote in an email Thursday.
A detailed breakdown of the complaints, including what regions of the state they came from, was not immediately available.
In addition to complaints filed with the Department of Labor, Southwest Virginia residents have also raised concerns with local governments and other state agencies.
Among them: the renovation of an apartment complex in Blacksburg, conditions at a Lowe’s home improvement store in Roanoke County and the expected influx of workers on the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Construction projects and home improvement stores are considered essential and are allowed to operate under Gov. Ralph Northam’s order closing certain businesses and limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people. But the directive states that they “shall, to the extent possible, adhere to social distancing recommendations, enhanced sanitizing practices on public surfaces, and other appropriate workplace guidance from state and federal authorities.”
After residents of the Terrace View apartment complex complained about workers who they said were replacing windows and vinyl siding in close quarters, the Blacksburg Planning and Building Department contacted the construction company and advised changes.
“We have clear direction from the governor that construction is an allowed activity,” Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence said. “But the construction companies still have to find ways to manage their social distancing.”
Lawrence said the town had not filed a complaint with the Department of Labor. It was not known if anyone else had.
Barbara Botkin, the construction project manager, said in an email that the replacement of windows and other work that requires entering an apartment has been postponed. She said the action was taken after one tenant complained about possible exposure to workers.
“The work on the exterior of the buildings will continue at this time, as long as it can be done safely,” the email said.
All necessary precautions suggested by the Centers for Disease Control are being followed, said Botkin, owner’s representative for Reliant Group, a San Francisco-based apartment developer.
While continuing to review operations, Botkin wrote, “We are sensitive to the continuation of the construction project that is keeping these men and women employed during a time when many are not able to work safely due to the threats of the coronavirus.”
In Roanoke County, Diane Muir said she filed a complaint with the Department of Labor detailing her concerns about large numbers of people who were allowed to enter the Lowe’s home improvement store off U.S. 220.
Muir, whose son works at the Lowe’s, said a crowd gathered in the store’s garden center. “There was no social distancing in place,” she said. “It’s just an absolute disaster.”
The store manager referred questions from The Roanoke Times to a public relations office in the chain’s headquarters. Messages left there Thursday and Friday were not returned.
The Lowe’s store in Roanoke County is closing early each day to give employees time to clean the store and sanitize surfaces, according to a recording on its phone line. On Thursday evening, signs were posted in the store encouraging customers to stay at least 6 feet apart from one another.
But Muir said that, unlike some other large businesses, Lowe’s is not placing limits on how many people are allowed in the building.
“They can put as many signs up as they want,” she said. “But until they start enforcing it, people are just going to keep flocking in.”
For several weeks, opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline have asked the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and state officials to halt construction before hundreds of workers return to sites later this spring.
Active construction is currently on hold as Mountain Valley waits for federal agencies to review three sets of permits, which were set aside after legal challenges filed by environmental groups that say building the natural gas pipeline across steep mountain slopes and through streams and rivers has caused widespread damage to natural resources.
But the new danger, opponents say, is posed by workers from other states — who may be unknowing carriers of the virus — who will soon arrive in Southwest Virginia.
“This issue is not about whether the pipeline should be finished or should not be finished,” a coalition more than 200 groups said in a recent news release calling for a moratorium on all pipeline and natural gas facility construction.
“It is about the risk they are bringing to our rural communities. Unless local, state and/or federal officials act promptly, we face an influx of hundreds of out-of-state workers that would be highly likely to carry the coronavirus and place our already vulnerable population at even greater risk.”
Russell Chisholm, co-chair of the Protect Our Water Heritage Rights coalition, said he was not sure if anyone in the anti-pipeline group had made a complaint with the Department of Labor. But opponents have expressed concerns in filings with FERC that the workers are not taking proper precautions.
Asked about the requests to stop work on the pipeline, a spokeswoman for Northam said only that construction projects are not impacted by the governor’s order closing non-essential businesses.
As for FERC, the agency had not responded Thursday on its online docket to concerns about the coronavirus raised by opponents.
Mountain Valley spokeswoman Natalie Cox said that as erosion and sediment control work continues, employees “are following recommended public health guidelines, as related to COVID-19, and will continue to incorporate additional precautions as health guidelines are updated.”
