RADFORD — While colleges across the country cheered their football teams on Saturday afternoon, Radford University hosted games of a very different kind.
The Radford Highlanders Festival, back on campus this year after moving to Bisset Park in 2014, brought the heavyweight games to Moffett Lawn. The games include events like the caber toss, sheaf toss and the stones.
At the sheaf toss, Jonathan Harding, 31, stabbed a 16-pound bag with a pitchfork, swung it from side to side and finally heaved it over a horizontal bar raised well above his head. The bag easily cleared the bar, prompting applause from the audience, which Harding acknowledged with a wave.
Harding is a regular of the Radford festival. This was his fourth time competing in the games, and he was the overall winner the last three years.
Harding, of Austinville, was introduced to the heavyweight games when he attended the Radford Highlanders Festival as a kid. He started competing in them after giving up rock climbing; Harding needed somewhere to channel his competitive energy. Now, he competes in about a dozen events a year.
“One of the reasons I really like it is because you can see all the roots of the Olympics,” Harding said.
The shot put, for example, evolved from the stones event, in which a large stone is thrown in a manner similar to a shot put.
Kendra Danzer, 36, was a first-time competitor. Danzer’s husband got her into the sport. She traveled from Fayetteville, North Carolina, to participate.
Danzer said her favorite event is the caber toss, the signature event of the Highland Games. It involves lifting and flipping a tree trunk so that it lands straight in front of the athlete. Danzer said she likes the challenge of the event, which she won on Saturday.
Danzer said she hoped the athletes participating in Saturday’s games would encourage others to give it a try.
Travis Haddock, 35, was introduced to the games 15 years ago when he saw them on television. An athlete at the Highland Games in Dunedin, Florida took Haddock under his wing, and now he participates in 10-15 competitions a year.
Haddock, of Alexandria, said he and his wife travel between 15,000 and 20,000 miles a year attending events like the Radford Highlanders Festival.
Events like these help to educate and preserve tradition, said Haddock, whose own ancestors came to Virginia from the Highlands region of Scotland.
“Everybody knows a lot about American history, but they don’t know a lot about Scottish history,” he said.
There’s a lot of Scottish heritage in Virginia, he said, and that needs to be kept alive. As people milled about in kilts, learned about the various clans and ate shepherd’s pie and smoked haggis, it was clear that heritage has not been forgotten here.
