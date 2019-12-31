On the last day of the year the Grandin Village Mick-or-Mack did its last day of business.
The Roanoke neighborhood grocery store had planned to close its doors Saturday, but inventory was so depleted that owner Thurman Crowder decided Tuesday would be the store's last.
As Crowder approaches 80, he felt ready to put the iconic Winborne Street Southwest store up for sale.
"It's time to go," Crowder said simply.
It was listed at $595,000 and snatched up quickly. The sale has not yet closed, but Crowder said the buyers have experience in the food industry. Efforts to reach them Tuesday were unsuccessful.
In the store's last few days, countless customers came in to say their goodbyes. Crowder said one woman who used to live in Roanoke and shop at the store called from Florida.
"I've been hugged to death," he said.
Crowder described his customers as "good-hearted, regular people." He tried to serve them by stocking what they liked and keeping prices low. Meat-lovers flocked to Mick or Mack, which still offered fresh-cut meat. Crowder's grandson, Alex Booth, said the meat department made up about 50% of the store's business.
Israel McFarlin asked Alex Booth, who ran the meat department for the last four years, where else he could find pig feet.
"No more meats?" McFarlin asked incredulously. "Oh jeez. I hate to see y'all close."
McFarlin moved to the Roanoke Valley two years ago and was introduced to the Mick-or-Mack by his wife and mother-in-law. It became his go-to spot for hard-to-find meats.
Crowder told McFarlin he was hopeful something good would come to the store.
"It won't be a Mick-or-Mack," McFarlin said.
The store's shelves were nearly empty on Tuesday, save for a few odds and ends like salad dressing, Woolite and cans of tomato sauce. Crowder said buy-one get-one sales helped to clear inventory. A shopper who came in search of milk had to be turned away. It was quiet without the hum of all the freezers and refrigerators.
Angela Harman has worked at Mick or Mack for 13 years. She'll probably go work at another grocery store, Harman said, but it won't be the same. Other stores don't have meat departments like Mick-or-Mack.
"Any part of a pig, we had," Harman said.
The closure was bittersweet for Crowder's granddaughter, Megan Booth. She's been working in the store on and off since 2010 and spent countless hours there as a little girl.
She recalls ordering fried chicken and potato wedges at the deli and dining on her feast in the back, or coming to help her late grandmother in the store. Though at 24, Megan Booth acknowledges she might not have been terribly helpful back then.
"I was really just bothering everybody," she said with a laugh.
It wasn't until Alex Booth was older that he realized how unique it was to have a grocery store in the family.
"Growing up, that's all I knew," he said.
Now Alex Booth, 27, considers himself lucky to have had the opportunity to work with both his grandparents. He's been an employee at the store for around 12 years.
Regular customers seemed to understand it was time for Crowder to slow down, Alex Booth said, but others were upset to see the store close. For those who don't have cars and rely on the Mick-or-Mack for their groceries, there are few other affordable options nearby.
Crowder held court at the store on Tuesday, shaking hands and thanking customers for shopping at Mick-or-Mack. The community's support was essential to the store's survival, Alex Booth said.
A sign posted on the door shared the same sentiment: "It has been a great pleasure to serve this community. Thank you for your support and friendship over the last 34 years that made us such a success."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.