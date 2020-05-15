fire

A two-alarm blaze was reported Friday afternoon in Roanoke when a commercial vehicle carrying hazardous materials caught fire.

The fire, which caused no injuries, broke out just after 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of Industry Avenue S.E., according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle in flames. The fire was extinguished, and Roanoke’s hazmat team was dispatched to contain any leaks from the damaged vehicle.

Officials said there was no threat to the surrounding community. No other information was immediately available about the type of material involved.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. In addition to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews from Roanoke County Fire & Rescue assisted in the response.

