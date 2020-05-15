A two-alarm blaze was reported Friday afternoon in Roanoke when a commercial vehicle carrying hazardous materials caught fire.
The fire, which caused no injuries, broke out just after 3 p.m. in the 1100 block of Industry Avenue S.E., according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle in flames. The fire was extinguished, and Roanoke’s hazmat team was dispatched to contain any leaks from the damaged vehicle.
Officials said there was no threat to the surrounding community. No other information was immediately available about the type of material involved.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation. In addition to Roanoke Fire-EMS, crews from Roanoke County Fire & Rescue assisted in the response.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.