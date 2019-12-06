A Roanoke Valley civil engineering firm and a church are working to provide food bags to stave off hunger for 130 students during the Christmas holiday and winter break.
The Parker Design Group has partnered with New Hope Church in sponsoring a Reverse Food Calendar project, which will provide food to students at Garden City, Clearbrook and West Side elementary schools.
The students currently receive free meals during the week. Every Friday, New Hope gives them backpacks of food to help sustain them over the weekends.
With the upcoming winter break being more than two weeks long, the students desperately need additional food to last the duration of the time away from school, the firm said in an email, adding, “PDG is joining the cause to help the church bolster the amount of food distributed in the backpacks, ensuring no child goes hungry while away from school.”
In lieu of giving a traditional gift each day leading up to Christmas, PDG is asking the community to help give students the gift of “a full belly.”
It has posted a video on its Facebook page revealing a food item for each day, asking the community to drop off food donations at its Roanoke office, 2122 Carolina Ave. S.W.
Monetary contributions also are being accepted, and checks can be made out to New Hope Church and mailed to the same address. Items and donations will be collected until 5 p.m. Dec. 18, when PDG has invited the public to visit the office for eggnog and cookies, and to help pack the bags. The bags will be delivered to the schools the following day.
Last year, PDG received enough food to fill 40 bags, weighing at least 19 pounds each. The firm also collected $1,275 to purchase additional food, filling another 30 bags.
For more information, contact Thurston Bower at the Parker Design Group at TBower@parkerdg.com or 387-1153.
Freedom First announces community grants
Freedom First Credit Union has awarded $35,000 in community grants to eight nonprofits in the Roanoke and New River valleys.
“We are pleased to continue our support of our community nonprofits and are proud to partner and fund their new initiatives,” Dave Prosser, senior vice president of community development, said in an email.
The 2019 grant recipients are:
- Blue Ridge Literacy: $3,000 to help its citizenship class learners who are scheduled to be tested in 2020 achieve a 100% pass rate. Blue Ridge Literacy will conduct pre- and post-reading assessments to ensu
- re that all of the students have a reading level of high beginning, the minimum level required to understand the test, or higher by the time they take their test.
- Boys & Girls Club of Southwest Virginia: $5,000 for its Project Learn Program, which uses academic programs at the club to compliment students’ classroom learning.
- LovABLE Services: $5,000 that will support Chris’s Coffee & Custard, a job-training site that works to create opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
- Franklin County Public School Educational Foundation: $5,000 for Life Check, a simulation program to give students an opportunity to look into their future as consumers. For the last three years, the foundation has used Life Check as a culminating activity for economic and finance classes.
- Live, Work, Eat, Gather Inc.-Millstone Kitchen: $5,000 for the shared-use commercial kitchen in the old school center of the Prices Fork Elementary School. Half of the old kindergarten space has been converted into kitchen space that can be rented hourly by food business entrepreneurs, such as caterers, bakers, value-added farmers and food trucks.
- Roanoke Children’s Theatre: $2,000 to support ongoing educational health outreach for 2,500 to 3,500 middle and high school students who participate in post-show interactive prevention talkbacks. The outreach is conducted through RCT4TEENS, which is aimed at helping young people change risky behaviors, and with THE FAKES, a play addressing internet safety and addiction.
- Roanoke Hospitality House: $5,000 to help with startup operational expenses for an alternative to a hospital waiting room or expensive lodging for adult patients and caregivers who travel to Roanoke for health care.
- Total Action for Progress: $5,000 for Sabrina’s Place, the region’s only secure, s
- upervised visitation and safe exchange program for families affected by domestic violence or sexual assault. It is staffed by off-duty Roanoke police officers and trained visitation monitors.
