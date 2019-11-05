CHRISTIANSBURG — Del. Nick Rush, R-Christiansburg, cruised to reelection Tuesday in the Republican-leaning Seventh House District.
Rush defeated Democrat Rhonda Seltz by a two-to-one margin to earn a fifth term representing Floyd County and parts of Montgomery and Pulaski counties.
“I’m thankful for the people of the New River Valley,” Rush said. “We think we ran a good race. Our opponent ran a good race.”
Rush, 51, was first elected to the General Assembly in 2011 after serving 12 years on the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors.
Rush currently serves as majority whip in the House of Delegates and he sits on the influential House Appropriations Committee. He works as an adviser for an insurance advisory firm.
In the next legislative session, Rush said, he wants to focus on economic development and higher education.
During the campaign, Rush cited his work helping increase funds for schools and law enforcement. Rush also has touted his military experience, which includes service as a paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division. In September, Rush started a Political Action Committee named “Point of Friction,” after a military term, to elect Republican lawmakers.
Over five elections, Rush has faced three opponents since he ran unopposed for the seat in 2011. In contested races, he has consistently taken about two-thirds of the vote.
Seltz, a Medicaid enrollment worker with the Virginia Department of Medical Assistance Services, entered the race largely because of Rush’s opposition to Medicaid expansion, which is underway in the state.
“Win or lose, I will keep fighting for people in Southwest Virginia ... regardless of party affiliation,” Seltz said in a text before votes were tallied.
Seltz, 57, ran on the platform of creating a state health insurance exchange — as states such as Maryland and Idaho have done — in place of the federal marketplace under the Affordable Care Act.
Seltz also highlighted her opposition to the Mountain Valley Pipeline and support of a higher minimum wage.
Seltz grew up in Pulaski County and lives in Riner. After graduating from Virginia Tech, Seltz worked in Washington state before moving back to the New River Valley two decades ago. She is also an adjunct faculty member at Radford University’s School of Social Work.
Rush had raised nearly $190,000 by the end of October, compared to Seltz’s $22,500, according to the Virginia Public Access Project. Seltz had roughly $7,500 on hand toward the end of the campaign, to Rush’s $52,000.
Seltz’s top donor was the Montgomery County Democratic party; Rush’s was the state Republican party.
