The Virginia Department of Health on Saturday boosted by more than 6,000 the number of COVID-19 tests assigned to the Roanoke Health District, moving it from last place to 15th among the 35 health districts.
Roanoke’s testing encounters increased from 1,162 on Friday to 8,053 for all types of tests, and from 965 to 7,568 for the type of test that looks for active infections.
Under the department’s new method of reporting the data, it cannot be determined if all of the tests were given to Roanoke residents or if they were tests of people living elsewhere who traveled to the city for testing.
The department had been reporting tests by patients’ ZIP codes. Lab reports lacked that information were categorized as unknown. On Friday, more than 39,000, or about 10% of all tests, were unassigned.
On Saturday, the department returned to its former method of assigning tests. If a lab fails to report a patient's address, then the test is assigned to the ordering provider's address. If that is lacking, it then goes to the lab's locations.
The department in April had reported the information this way, and the numbers showed that Roanoke had given more than 2,000 tests by mid-month, making it appear as though its testing was higher than Richmond’s.
The tests by health districts were then removed from the department’s COVID-19 online dashboard. When the data reappeared weeks later during another update, Roanoke’s tests had dropped to fewer than 1,000.
The department has yet to respond to a request seeking the identity of the lab or labs in Roanoke that fail to report the patients’ information.
Other health districts were affected but none by as many tests as Roanoke. The new method adds 1,309 tests to the Alleghany Health District and 618 to the New River Valley Health District.
The metric change comes on a day that the number of COVID-19 cases rose to 43,611, up 1,078 from Friday.
Another 72 people were admitted to hospitals, making a total of 4,601 as of Saturday. Deaths rose by 12 to 1,370.
Dickenson, Bland and Bath counties remain without reported cases.
