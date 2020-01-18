Most of the folks around here who know Diana Christopulos think of her as the activist who’s led the Cool Cities Coalition, helmed the Roanoke Appalachian Trail Club and Blue Ridge Land Conservancy and battled the Mountain Valley Pipeline.
Last year, she won the top national prize — $60,000 to the nonprofit of her choice — in an annual Cox Communications contest that spotlights local conservation leaders around the United States.
But the ex-college history professor has recently donned another cap: editor of her dad’s stories from the Second World War. Last year, she culled through thousands of words the late James Christopulos wrote after his 1986 retirement, on a computer she gave him as a retirement gift. He died in 2010.
The result is “Combat Engineer — A World War II Memoir.” Its 104 pages are chock -full of anecdotes from Christopulos’ Army exploits in Europe and the Far East — he served in both theaters.
Diana Christopulos will give a presentation about the book Tuesday evening to the Roanoke World War II Roundtable at Friendship Health and Living Community on Hershberger Road. It’s open to the public.
“It’s a book of stories,” she told me Thursday. “Mostly stories I heard growing up. ... The people who know these stories are dying.”
Historian John Long, director of education for the National D-Day Memorial, noted this is not your typical World War II tome.
“Some of the most important WWII memoirs in recent years aren’t from commanding generals and heads of state,” Long wrote in a blurb for the book’s back cover. “They come from the perspective of the ‘little guy,’ the participant not mentioned in the broader history books.
“James Christopulos was one of these — only one combat engineer in a massive war. But his insightful and perceptive recollections of WWII, in both Europe and the Pacific, add a needed voice to the historical record — one to which we should listen.”
Born in 1917, James Christopulos was the eldest of eight children of two Greek immigrants who had settled in Cheyenne, Wyoming. His father worked for the Union-Pacific Railroad, and later at a grocery store and as a janitor. His mother never learned to speak English.
During his first two years of college, James completed the Reserve Officer Training Corps program, but he had to interrupt his studies after his father became ill. After Japan attacked Pearl Harbor in 1941, Christopulos entered Officer Candidate School at Fort Belvoir in Virginia.
After further training as a combat engineer, he joined Allied invasion forces that landed at Normandy.
“He landed on Utah Beach on D-Day plus 12,” Diana Christopulos said. By then, his expertise was in erecting Bailey bridges. Those were quick-to-assemble structures for short (80- to 100-foot) water crossings that allowed military vehicles to pass over streams and gullies that otherwise would have been formidable obstructions.
In terms of battlefields, it’s dangerous “forward” duty, because those bridges have to be in place before the trailing army can move its equipment across them.
“These things — they’re kind of like huge erector sets — they could put them together in the dark,” Diana Christopulos told me. Among the engineers’ other duties was deactivating German and Italian landmines in areas after Axis forces retreated.
As you might expect, those kinds of skills were needed all over the place. Besides Normandy, Christopulos ended up in Verdun, Nice, the Battle of the Bulge and, later, in Okinawa, Japan, before the United States dropped atom bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
Some of the stories in the book are highly entertaining.
Christopulos and some officer colleagues once scored a three-day pass to Paris after its liberation. There, he and five other lieutenants stayed in a luxurious hotel where they reveled in something they’d been missing for months — baths.
One night they went to the Lido supper club, on the Champs -Elysees. At $2.50 per bottle, the champagne flowed — and they got into a huge brawl with some members of the Army Air Corps.
The fight busted up two tables, several chairs and a lot of glassware. In all, military police arrested 10 lieutenants and hauled them off to the brig. But the officer who disciplined them let them go without blemishes on their military records. The guy was in the grocery business in Cheyenne and he knew Christopulos. Small world, eh?
On another occasion — a hot summer day, when temperatures were up to 90 degrees — Christopulos met with the famed Gen. George S. Patton.
At the time, Christopulos and other combat engineers were building a pontoon bridge across the Meuse River, which was far too wide for shorter Bailey bridges.
German forces on the other side were retreating but some remained on the opposite riverbank and trained heavy fire upon the bridge-building effort.
Naturally, that delayed construction. But Patton was impatient to move his forces across the river. He demanded an explanation of what was taking so long. And that job wound up with Christopulos.
When he told Patton the Germans were shelling the engineers from the other side, Patton took care of the enemy nest with a single phone call. Then he praised the engineers’ bravery and heroism for working under fire.
Patton told an Army captain to get Christopulos’ full name, serial number and company. Christopulos was elated; he expected a commendation from the legendary general. Instead, two weeks later, he got a letter from the Army docking his pay $50.
Why? He and the other engineers weren’t wearing regulation Army neckties as they built that bridge in sweltering heat. And that was a big no-no. Ties were No. 8 on rules known as “Patton’s 15 Commandments,” Christopulos wrote.
“I had a few choice words for ol’ George,” he added.
