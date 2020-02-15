Joe Skovira read the newspaper ads about a concert by James Taylor and Jackson Browne with great interest. The date was June 23 at the Berglund Center coliseum. Tickets — $57, $81 and $122 — would go on sale at 10 a.m. Feb. 7, the ads said. Skovira and five others planned to attend.
That morning precisely at 10, the Lexington resident went online to theberglundcenter.com. He was shocked to discover almost all the roughly 7,000 tickets had been sold. Only single seats, scattered across far-flung sections throughout the venue, were available.
“All were in bad locations,” Skovira said.
Johnna Elliott of Blacksburg heard much the same story from her friend, Greg Harman. They also wanted to buy six seats together. Yet two seconds after 10 a.m., Harman found that was impossible, Elliott told me.
There were, however, scads of tickets available through various online resellers — at prices double, triple and in some cases more than quadruple the face value.
Elliott and Skovira wondered, what gives? How could almost all the seats be gone mere seconds after they went on sale?
Both of them emailed yours truly, and I looked into this last week. What I found may surprise you.
By Monday, there were indeed plenty of tickets for James Taylor available — if you were willing to pay scalpers’ prices. I looked on five different ticket-resale websites, which is a fraction of the number out there.
On those, prices started at $157, including fees, for a $57 seat. They ranged as high as $1,177 ($896 without fees).
And then I called Robyn Schon, general manager of the Berglund Center. What gives? I asked.
Turns out there are a few different reasons it’s hard to get face-value tickets for a hot show or event.
The first is pre-sales. People signed up to the Berglund Center’s Cyber Club — which anyone can do — get first dibs. Members could buy tickets 24 hours before they went on sale to the general public.
(If you want to join, go to theberglundcenter.com and in the upper left corner, click on the link “Sign up for Cyber Club.”) Often, fan club members of particular artists get presale options, too.
Schon was unable to say how many pre-sale tickets the Berglund Center sold.
Another involves internet trickery and search rankings, Schon said. For example, if you Googled “Berglund Center Box Office,” the top-ranked link may be an ad for boxofficeticket.center, a ticket reseller that’s not the actual Berglund Center website. Some people may not realize the difference, and wind up paying resellers’ prices.
That was not the case, however, with Joe Skovira or Elliott’s friend, Greg Harman. They were on the correct website. Why were almost all the tickets gone so quickly? Why were scattered single seats the only ones available?
For that we can thank the wonderful free market, and ticket-reselling operations that are spread around the country. They have gamed the system, with (perhaps unintentionally) help from the Virginia General Assembly.
“I deal with this subject in every major on-sale when we know there’s going to be a high-demand for tickets,” Schon told me.
She added that for this and other big concerts, the Berglund Center limits buyers to eight tickets each. That prevents resellers from buying huge blocks in single transactions, she said.
But that’s no match for resellers, who employ scores of people to blitz the Berglund Center’s online box office for eight tickets each as soon as they go on sale.
Schon added that she was under the impression that ticket scalping is illegal. In fact, Virginia law for years has allowed localities to pass ordinances against it.
But in 2017, state lawmakers carved out an exception, called the “Ticket Resale Rights Act.” The law explicitly made internet scalping legal.
It forbids venues from denying admission to anyone who purchased their tickets on secondary, online markets. Venues are subject to fines — up to $5,000 per ticket holder not allowed entry.
Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, sponsored that bill. But it had its origins with another Republican lawmaker, then-Del. Dave Albo of Northern Virginia. That year on the House of Delegates floor, Albo explained how an anti-scalping policy by Ticketmaster had cost him $400.
Through Ticketmaster, Albo purchased in advance two $200 tickets for a show by the heavy-metal band Iron Maiden, he told his colleagues. As the date of the show grew closer, a conflict arose and Albo couldn’t go.
That’s when Albo discovered he couldn’t transfer those tickets without giving his driver’s license or the credit card he’d used to purchase them to the person who bought them. That was an anti-scalping strategy then employed by Ticketmaster.
Albo was unwilling to go that far. So he ate the $400 and later sponsored the law.
For whatever reason, Albo’s bill got folded into a similar measure sponsored by Stanley, and that’s the one then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe ended up signing. (Stanley didn’t return my call about this matter last week.)
When Albo and I talked Thursday, he seemed unaware of the Pandora’s box the Ticket Resale Rights Act had opened for online scalpers. He said the law was intended to help consumers avoid losses like he took.
Schon also referred me to Paciolan, the Berglund Center’s vendor for online ticket sales. Like Stanley, the company didn’t return my call.
Online isn’t the only way to buy tickets, however. People can still buy them at the Berglund Center’s box office.
For big shows, the venue tries to withhold up to 20 % of tickets for in-person sales, although that’s up to the show’s promoter, Schon said.
The Berglund Center does that so that they have enough tickets to sell to people standing in line when the box office opens, she said.
With respect to Skovira and Elliott, this story has a happy ending. When Schon heard that each had emailed me, she asked me to forward their emails to her.
“I might be able to help them,” Schon said. And she did. She was able to get each six tickets, together, of the highest-priced seats at face value — $122 plus $2.50 each in fees. Both Elliott and Skovira later thanked me.
Those tickets, Schon told me later, came from another bundle the promoter had withheld from online sales. They were intended for marketing. But when the show sold out almost immediately, the Berglund Center was able to reclaim those seats and sell them.
But those are now gone, too. So please DON’T ask me to hook you up with some James Taylor tickets. If you don’t already have some and you want to see that show, you’ll probably have to fork over big bucks to an online scalper.
And for that you can, at least in part, thank the Virginia General Assembly.
