On Saturday, postal workers fanned out across Western Virginia as normal. One of them dropped a mass-mailed letter at my house. You may have gotten one, too. The envelope identified the sender as President Donald J. Trump and the Republican National Committee’s Presidential Advisory Board.
Inside was a solicitation for donations. It resembled one from the Republican Presidential Task Force, which they sent early in January. With it was a three-page letter, signed by Trump and datelined “Friday morning.” In it, Trump wrote, “I believe the state of the nation is great.”
Also enclosed was a “STATE OF THE NATION SURVEY” with 15 questions.
Those touched on a variety of issues: tax reform; a border wall; trade agreements; federal judges; investigations by Democrats against the president; and the aforementioned party’s “radical Liberal policies.”
Guess what words were entirely absent from Trump’s letter, and among those survey question? Here’s a handful: coronavirus; COVID-19; pandemic; national crisis; 1.35 million sickened; and tens of thousands dead.
Under the circumstances, it’s kind of extraordinary none of those would rate a mention in a state-of-the-nation survey, eh?
That’s akin to an Easter Sunday sermon in which the preacher ignores the Resurrection. Or a book report on the Titanic that doesn’t note its maiden voyage outcome.
Try to imagine a news account of Ted Bundy that excludes the term “serial killer.” Or a college history paper on President Richard Nixon that omits he resigned in disgrace, to avoid being impeached by the House of Representatives.
Like Trump already has been.
Feast your mind on the implications of those omissions, because they tell us something: Somebody actually thought those questions and Trump’s letter were bright ideas.
Monday, I called the Republican National Committee in Washington, D.C., to find out more. Among other things, I was curious who approved that reality bending mailer. They must have the IQ of a turnip.
Unfortunately, the calls got me nowhere.
The committee’s voicemail system advised “press 5” for the RNC’s communications shop. When I did, a female electronic voice noted, “Sorry, this number does not answer.”
Next I pressed 6 for the political division. “No one is available to take your call,” the disembodied voice said.
I got another menu, and pressed 7 for RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s office. That line rang, but nobody answered either. A male electronic voice came on and said, “I am sorry, but nobody is available to take your call. Please leave your name and number after the beep.”
There was no beep. Instead, another voice said, “You cannot record a message. This mailbox is full.”
Maybe McDaniel is still self-quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic, like she was two months ago. Perhaps her voicemail box is full thanks to angry Americans who received the mailer and left messages asking, “What are you smoking?”
Because some of the survey questions are so absurd, it’s conceivable they would prompt angry eruptions.
No. 2 is, “Do you believe America is headed in the right direction under the leadership of President Donald Trump?”
Are they joking? Could anyone honestly answer that question “Yes” with a straight face? American workers have filed 30 million unemployment claims in the past six weeks. That’s the wrong direction, not the right one.
No. 5 reads, “Do you believe our country is more secure and our economy is stronger than it was under the leadership of Barack Obama and Joe Biden?”
It’s a daring question, considering that on April 30, angry and yelling demonstrators — some armed with rifles — filled the Michigan Senate gallery in Lansing to irrationally protest Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home order that sought to stem the pandemic’s spread. (Trump later called them “very good people.”)
Here’s No. 10: “Do you believe our nation’s economy is on the right track to grow and create more jobs because of the Trump Administration’s reductions to regulation and red tape?”
If your answer’s “No,” join the club. Our unemployment rate’s approaching 15%. When Barack Obama left office in 2017 it was 4.8%. That’s the wrong track.
Question No. 15 lists nine issues of importance and asks respondents to choose three priorities. Although there’s a blank for “other” at the end, “pandemic recovery” isn’t among the listed options. “Repeal and replace ObamaCare” is, however.
Meanwhile, on page two of his letter, Trump writes: “I’m proud to say: We are WINNING … big time.” (I didn’t add those ellipses. They’re in the letter.)
How should someone respond to something so wrongheaded at its core? Here’s what I did.
I picked up a blood-red felt marker. On the survey, in capital letters, I scrawled:
ARE YOU KIDDING?
1.35 MILLION SICKENED
80,516 DEAD
30 MILLION JOBLESS CLAIMS
15% UNEMPLOYED
THE PRESIDENT HAS MADE IT WORSE!
And then I folded the thing, stuffed it in the self-addressed envelope, stuck a postage stamp on it and put it in the mail. If you received this monstrosity, you might want to do the same. Maybe if they get lots of those, it’ll get a message through some thick skulls at the RNC and the White House.
Because America’s not nearly “winning.” Right now we’re on life-support.
