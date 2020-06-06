Luckily for Marsha Faizi, she had a doctor’s appointment last week. Also luckily for her, a copy of Tuesday’s newspaper happened to be lying around the physician’s waiting room on the day of that appointment.
Luckily, the Roanoke County resident picked it up, and her lucky eyes landed on a column by yours truly. That was about Visa debit cards the federal government recently issued to 4 million taxpayers, as their $1,200 pandemic stimulus payments.
The article jostled Faizi’s memory. Hadn’t she received an unsolicited debit card recently? she thought. From a bank she’d never heard of? Which she promptly deposited in the trash?
“It looked like a scam,” Faizi told me Thursday. “I saw it and I said, ‘Yeah, right — I’m not that stupid.’ ” That’s why she tossed it.
After reading the column, “I said to myself, ‘My goodness, I threw my Trump money away!’ ”
Fortunately, by that point she had not put her trash out to the curb.
After the appointment, Faizi went home and rooted through her garbage. She found the card. Indeed, the card looked like the photo that appeared with the column — a blue background with white stars.
She called the number to activate the card, entered the last six digits of her Social Security number, chose a personal identification number, and discovered the card was loaded with $1,100. Faizi, a licensed practical nurse who works an average of 48 hours per week, assumes she earned too much last year to qualify for the full $1,200.
Tuesday afternoon, she called the newsroom and left a grateful voicemail message: “I thank Dan Casey for doing that article, because if I hadn’t read it, I would never have known I got that, and I would have thrown it away.”
Which just goes to show there are many ways to profit from reading The Roanoke Times! Alas, not all readers were as lucky as Faizi.
Like her, Francis Porterfield of Blacksburg had already thrown his card away by the time he read the column. Unlike Faizi, Porterfield had taken an extra security step. Before he dumped it in the trash, “I shredded it,” he told me.
Then he read the column and thought, oops!
“You hit the nail on the head,” Porterfield said Friday. “It was junk mail personified. It came from an unknown bank that wanted your Social Security number. We folks have been trained not to give that information away.”
Porterfield ended up calling the Christiansburg office of Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem. Somebody there gave him the phone number of card issuer MetaBank. On Thursday, he was able to connect with one of its reps.
“They’re supposed to send me [another card],” Porterfield said. “They said it would take about two weeks.”
Sierra Hofmann of Roanoke is in the same boat, kind of. She’s had a devil of a time getting her stimulus payment.
The first payment was directed to her bank in Danville, where Hofmann recently lived, before she moved to Roanoke. But it had the wrong routing number and Hofmann got an email that it had not gone through.
She and her husband made arrangements to have a check issued by the Treasury Department. In the meantime, they had moved, so Sierra had her mail forwarded to the Roanoke home of her grandmother, Edith Fisher.
Hofmann was out of town when the card arrived at Fisher’s house. Fisher believed it was a scam, so she threw it away. Then she read the column and realized it wasn’t. So Fisher suggested Hofmann call Griffith’s office, because that was the phone number in the column. Even though Hofmann is now a constituent of Rep. Ben Cline, R-Botetourt.
It appears the matter is getting straightened out, thanks to help from a congressman in a different district.
A spokesman for Griffith told me Friday his office had received dozens of calls from constituents about the cards, including “a handful” from people who were seeking assistance after mistakenly throwing them away.
Karen Vietmeier and her husband, Rudy, received their stimulus payment as a paper check that arrived at their Roanoke County home May 13.
“No letter enclosed, just a check, which at the bottom gave credit to Donald Trump. Huh!” she wrote in an email. Then on June 1, the couple received a letter dated May 15 that they could expect to receive a check or a debit card.
“I wonder does that mean we are getting another check?? You just have to shake your head,” she wrote.
Believe it or not, it might actually mean another stimulus payment is mistakenly on the way to them. That was the experience of a reader I spoke to from Montgomery County who asked me to keep her name out of this column.
She and her husband have different surnames. She’s still working; he’s retired. In mid-April, the IRS direct deposited $1,200 to the wife’s personal checking account. That was odd because they use their joint checking account when dealing with the IRS.
But things got odder. On May 29, they received a debit card with $2,400 loaded on it. Both of their names were on it, except that it erroneously listed the wife’s surname for the husband rather than his own last name.
Wisely, they’re holding on to that extra $1,200 for the day when the government catches on to the mistake and demands the money back.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.