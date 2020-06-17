Here and there, I’m still getting messages from folks who are having trouble getting through to the Virginia Employment Commission about unemployment benefits, the IRS about yet-to-be-received stimulus payments, and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles about driver’s license renewals.
We’ll have more about the latter in an upcoming column. In the meantime, I thought I’d pass along a tip from Jim Marchman, a reader in Blacksburg. With a little bit of sleuthing on the internet, Marchman discovered a procedure to get in touch with a living, breathing person at the IRS.
“There is a website that tells you how to — quote — hack the IRS phone tree,” Marchman told me in a June 2 voicemail. It offers a detailed, 10-step process and advises which buttons to push on your phone at certain prompts in the agency’s voicemail system.
Marchman tried it, and it worked.
“I had to [call] at 7:15 a.m. and then still wait 40 minutes after going through all that to talk to somebody,” Marchman told me. But, “it can be done.”
There’s not space to run down all those instructions here. But to find them, go online and search “How to talk to a real human at the IRS without waiting on hold forever.” Then, click on the top link for that search return.
It’s a page on the website Lifehacker. Scroll down a little to the enumerated 10 steps. Good luck!
Some readers appreciated the June 4 column, “A rough ride ahead,” which depicted some of the crazy things we’ve been seeing lately as surreal dreams experienced by my wife and kids. It also noted an essay by conservative columnist George Will that portrayed President Trump as a spoiled toddler and a demented king.
One was Clark Thomas of Roanoke.
“Once again you hit a four-run homer over the fence!” he wrote. “Awesome, but of course you didn’t have much material to work with. Wink, wink.”
Thomas also asked, “Want to put some odds on the theory that Trump is working hard on ways to prevent or nullify the November election?”
Thanks, Clark. But I would never accept such a bet.
Another reader who liked it was Janet Lemons of Roanoke.
“So many times I read your column and think what a great point you’ve made, but I’ve never taken the time to write and say so,” she wrote in an email. “Well, today is the day when I write to say thank you for your consistent, well-written, and insightful columns.
“Today’s column was no exception, and I particularly appreciated the link to George Will’s column (George Will, no less!) calling for the removal of the dumpster-in-the-White House.”
But Dennis Crowley of Roanoke County disagreed.
He often writes and praises columns in which I help folks cut through red tape and whatnot — and chides the occasions in which I take potshots at the president. Crowley was quite unhappy with the June 4th offering.
“Well, today was the last straw — you won’t be hearing from me any more — which I’m sure will be a great weight off your broad shoulders,” Crowley wrote. “I’ve frankly just given up. Good luck.”
Mary Anne Pultz of Lexington sent a delightful, handwritten note.
“Good morning,” it began. “Do you know that you are an inspiration to your readers? You are helping so many people who had almost lost hope.”
She included a portion of an Emily Dickinson poem:
”Hope is the thing with feathers
That perches in the soul,
And sings the tunes without the words
And never stops at all.”
One of those readers I helped was Kathy Thomas, whose claim for unemployment benefits got hung up by some kind of mystery snag. I was able to put her in touch with someone at the VEC. By June 5, the problem was resolved.
“This morning the four weeks of Unemployment Benefits I was scheduled to receive was deposited into my account!” Thomas wrote. “This probably wouldn’t have happened so quickly, if at all, without your help.”
She asked for the name of a charitable organization I support. I responded “Meals on Wheels,” which is run by the Local Office on Aging. A few days later, the LOA informed me Thomas sent a “very nice” donation to their current fundraiser, Let’s Give Lunch.
Thanks, Kathy.
Finally, I received a phone call Wednesday from Larry Bartell in Boones Mill. Last Thursday’s column detailed how I helped Bartell and his wife, Rosalind, get the attention of John Hancock insurance, after an annual premium check he wrote for nearly $1,500 ended up in some kind of banking limbo.
Without success, the Bartells tried for two months to straighten out the problem. That occurred because he misspelled the insurer’s name “Handcock” on his check’s payee line, drawn on his Wells Fargo retirement account.
That caused an automatic check-clearing machine to reject it. John Hancock’s bank, Citibank, reversed the check and sent it back to Wells Fargo, which placed the funds in an escrow account, rather than back into Bartell’s retirement account. That was the limbo.
Once everyone involved figured out where his money had gone, Wells Fargo restored the funds to Bartell’s retirement account. Now he can pay his long-term care insurance premium.
“Rosalind will be writing that check,” he told me.
Thank you, readers, for all the kind words — and for all the unkind ones, too, because I get a perverse kick out of those. Please keep the letters, emails and phone calls coming!
