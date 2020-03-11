When Christine Beard wrote me back on Feb. 17, it was to vent. She and her husband, David, had planned a special night for their 41st wedding anniversary, which is June 23. Along with 10,000 or so others, the Bedford couple intended to celebrate at a James Taylor concert at the Berglund Center.
There, they could hold hands and sway as the folk artist sang one of Christine’s favorite tunes, “My Romance.” And look into each other’s eyes as their memories dashed back across glimpses of four decades together.
On Feb. 7, they made an hour’s drive from home to buy tickets in person. The Beards arrived at the Berglund Center box office at 10 a.m., when sales launched. There, they found “hundreds and hundreds” of others, Christine said, waiting in line.
“Estimating that a 3-hour wait was not outside the realm of possibilities, we drove home to try online sales,” she wrote. That’s when they realized all the online tickets were already gone, too.
The only way they could get a pair was to pay obscenely high prices to online resellers, which was beyond their budget. Before we get into what ensued, let me tell you a little more about them.
David and Christine are Yankees from western Connecticut. She grew up in Torrington; he’s from Winsted. The towns are barely 10 miles apart. But they didn’t meet until they were both in their 20s. That was in 1975.
By then, David had been in the U.S. Navy for three years. He was a medic stationed in Charleston, South Carolina. His sister, who was a friend of Christine’s, introduced them when David was home on leave that summer, and Christine was home from college.
“She said, ‘Oh, I’ve got the greatest guy for you,’ ” Christine recalled.
They had one date before David returned to Charleston. For the next three years they exchanged occasional letters. By the time Thanksgiving 1975 rolled around, David had been transferred to Norfolk. And that year, David’s mother and brother were driving down there to spend Thanksgiving with him.
“They said, ‘Come along!’ So I did,” Christine said. And that’s when the David-Christine romance blossomed.
“I would fly down every other weekend to Norfolk,” Christine recalled. “The tickets were about $70, round-trip. That’s how we dated.”
The couple married in 1979, around the end of David’s first stint at Naval Station Norfolk. His first post-marriage assignment took them to Waukegan, Illinois, north of Chicago along Lake Michigan’s western shore. In later assignments they lived in Florida and Massachusetts.
As a chief independent duty corpsman, David’s official rank and title, he worked on land and at sea, Christine said. Because he served on smaller ships such as destroyers and fast frigates, he was often the only medical person — not all of them had a physician, she said. When necessary, David could communicate with doctors by radio.
“I tell people that that’s why we’ve been married so long,” she told me Wednesday. “Because he was gone half the time.”
When David was at sea, the only way for the couple to communicate was via military snail mail — this was long before the days of ubiquitous cellphones, or computer programs like Skype. Christine said she wrote David every other day.
Because he moved around a lot, and because military mail wasn’t the most reliable thing, he’d sometimes receive her letters out of order. So she took to numbering the outside of the envelopes, “so he’d know to open them in sequence,” she told me.
Their last duty station was Norfolk. That’s where David retired after 20 years, in 1992. And that’s when their only child, Rebecca, came along. She’s now 28 and lives in Forest.
David’s first job after the Navy was in Richmond. In 2002, the family moved to Bedford, where David works as an administrator at an assisted living center. (Christine said she retired from the information technology field “long ago.”)
And that brings us back to their well-laid anniversary plans to see James Taylor, which went awry thanks to online ticket resellers, which is why Christine wrote me an email to vent. She was responding to the Feb. 16 column about others who felt foiled trying to get James Taylor tickets, too.
Oddly, another person who wrote me about that column was a woman who works for James Taylor. She shall remain nameless. She commiserated about how frustrating it can be for fans to get online tickets these days, because resellers scoop up so many seats so quickly and then turn them over for a fast buck.
I responded to her by forwarding Christine’s message about her foiled anniversary plans. Lo and behold, in our disordered universe, the stars aligned for a millisecond and something got straightened out.
James Taylor’s company contacted Christine with a question: Would the Beards like to be James Taylor’s guests the night of June 23? You know the answer to that one.
On March 5, Christine sent me another email.
“It was never my intention for my comments to go any further than your desk,” she wrote. But, “Because of your sincere kindness and interest, our 41st wedding anniversary will be an especially memorable one!”
So there’s the story of how it came to be that the Beards will be spending their anniversary at the Berglund Center, with James Taylor, one of Christine’s favorite musical artists. She’s never seen him perform live.
I’m tempted to slap the headline “How Sweet It Is” on this column, but one big fat caveat remains: Everything kind of depends upon the current coronavirus pandemic not interfering with the show. That remains unclear.
“I hope it doesn’t get canceled,” Christine said.
Me, too.
