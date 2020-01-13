Take a big-picture look at the annual Soup for Seniors winter food drive and it’s hard to come away unimpressed.
Just during the past five years, the weeklong event collected more than 264,000 individual food items for needy seniors in the Roanoke Valley and Alleghany Highlands.
We’re approaching that week — Feb. 3-7 — once again, so you may want to make some soup and cracker purchase plans. But food isn’t the only donation the charity drive requires. It also needs time from able-bodied volunteers.
As you might imagine, some muscle is required to collect, sort, bag and distribute 50,000-odd grocery items in a five-day stretch. In particular, the campaign needs people who can stand on their feet for multiple hours, to sort and pack bags that go to nearly 3,000 grateful recipients.
The agency’s also looking for volunteers with cars or trucks who can pick up donations from area collection centers and deliver sorted bags to seniors.
Last year, “we had a shortage [of volunteers], said Ron Boyd, the LOA’s executive director. “Some days we had more volunteers than others.”
Each year, I give a shout to this program, because it’s the purest charity out there. There’s no overhead, and it sports zero employees. Not a dime gets swallowed by administrative costs. Every contribution of soup or other food ends up in a needy senior’s stomach. Cash donations are used to purchase additional food items.
Soup for Seniors started in 2006. My predecessor in this space, Shanna Flowers, was its first journalistic champion.
Barbara James, the longtime director of the LOA’s Foster Grandparents and Senior Companion programs, created the event as a “Make A Difference Day” program to help needy seniors. In its initial years, the drive occurred in October.
James, who retired in 2010, cringed at the notion of seniors on limited incomes being forced to choose between eating, paying for medicine or covering their heating bills as winter temperatures plunged.
She reasoned that some cans of soup, plus a box of crackers or other nonperishable items, could make a difference.
For years, the program was headquartered in James’ cramped suite of offices at the Melrose Towers senior citizens complex. There, residents pitched in to accept donations and assembled packages that were delivered to Meals on Wheels recipients and others.
Those operations later moved to a couple of different area churches. The main drop-off and sorting site this year is The Church of Saint Peter and Saint Paul, 4909 North Lake Drive, just off Peters Creek Road in north Roanoke County.
The LOA partners with AARP, which provides mesh bags to distribute the food. Corporate partners that serve as community collection points include Freedom First Credit Union, the Bank of Fincastle, Vistar Eye Center, and (in Covington) Wells Fargo Bank.
The 2019 drive collected 47,150 individual food items. Of that total, the largest contributor was Roanoke County schools. The school system collected 16,262 items, a little more than one-third of the 2019 total.
Once the food items are date-checked, sorted and bagged, the LOA distributes the food. Homebound seniors who receive Meals on Wheels — there are 550 in valley — are at the top of the priority list.
Other priority recipients are: senior-citizens enrolled in the LOA’s Congregate Meals program; seniors who rely on the LOA for transportation to medical appointments or grocery stores; and clients of the agency’s case management services.
“Our goal also includes providing the filled soup bags to the over 1,500 residents of low-income, independent senior housing as well as seniors who receive assistance from area Departments of Social Services, Goodwill Industries and other agencies,” Boyd said.
Eligible seniors who don’t fall in the groups above can sign up for the program by calling the LOA at (540) 345-0451.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.