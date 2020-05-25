On a few occasions recently this column has tried to help some newly unemployed people get in contact with the Virginia Employment Commission. Their most frequent complaint is they haven’t received unemployment benefits, and they can’t get hold of someone who can explain why.
There’s another category of folks who aren’t eligible for unemployment because they don’t work. Some are still waiting for their $1,200 stimulus payments the federal government announced at the end of March, under the CARES Act.
Carol Dickson of Roanoke and Terry Delaney of Salem are unhappy members of that club. Both of them contacted yours truly.
Delaney receives both Social Security and disability payments through the federal agency. Dickson, who hasn’t yet reached retirement age, collects disability benefits. Neither has seen stimulus payments yet, even though there’s no question each is eligible.
And both have acquaintances who are receiving the same benefits they are — who’ve received stimulus payments already. They wonder, what gives?
“A couple of my friends, they didn’t do anything,” said Delaney. “They just had their checks deposited into their bank accounts on April 29.”
“I’ve been unsuccessful going to IRS.gov,” said Dickson. “It says the page is down and I’m just at my wits end, because everyone’s getting their stimulus checks but me and I don’t know why.”
According to an outline of the program issued April 16 by the House Ways and Means Committee, an estimated 201 million American adults would receive tax-free payments of $1,200 each, under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.
The first wave of 80 million payments went out the week of April 13, to income tax filers for whom the IRS had direct deposit information and who met the financial qualifications (under $75,000 adjusted gross income for single filers; under $112,500 for heads of household or $150,000 for couples).
The IRS says on its website that most Social Security beneficiaries have already received their stimulus payments, via direct deposit into the same bank account that their monthly benefits go. But the agency also noted it would not begin processing payments for those who receive Social Security disability income until mid-May.
That’s the category that both Delaney and Dickson fall under. Delaney has her payments direct deposited to her bank account. Dickson receives her benefits via a government-issued debit card.
Not only would they like to know when they’ll get their payments, they’d like to know how they’ll receive them. (In some cases the IRS has warned it could be by paper checks that arrive as late as September.)
On their behalf, I reached out to their respective representatives in Congress, Reps. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, and Ben Cline, R-Botetourt County and furnished the women’s contact information.
Griffith responded that his office had been in touch with Delaney.
“The IRS began issuing direct payments to Social Security recipients on May 1 and [has] been continuing to do so each day since, so some payments are still on their way,” Griffith said.
“To help people calling the IRS directly, the IRS announced on May 18 that it is adding 3,500 telephone representatives to specifically answer Economic Impact Payment questions at 1-800-919-9835. Call volume is lowest at the beginning and end of the day, around 7am and 7pm.
“Constituents who have contacted the IRS with questions about their payments and have not been able to receive answers can contact my office at 540-381-5671. We can then inquire on their behalf.”
Matt Hanrahan, Cline’s communications director, replied that Cline’s office has been in touch with Dickson. Both women confirmed the constituent-service workers had contacted them. (Cline’s Roanoke office number is (540) 857-2672.)
But in this day and age, getting a congressional office to take up a cause with a federal agency on behalf of a constituent seems not as simple as it used to be. In some cases, you cannot accomplish that with a mere phone call.
First, the constituent has to fill out an authorization form.
The Privacy Act of 1974 “requires that Members of Congress or their staff have written authorization before they can obtain information about an individual’s case,” Cline’s congressional website states. Without that, the specific federal agency in question may not cooperate with a congressional office.
I examined the form Cline has on his website. There are blanks for name, address, date of birth, home phone number, cell phone number, email address and signature.
Depending upon the situation, it also asks constituents to list their Social Security or veterans ID number.
So the calls from Griffith’s and Cline’s offices were mostly to apprise Delaney and Dickson of that fact.
In each case, forms are in the mail to them. After those are filled out and returned, constituent service workers can begin making inquiries.
Both Delaney and Dickson were grateful for the assistance.
And now, they’re waiting not only for their stimulus payments. They’re also on the lookout for the forms that will help their congressional representatives find out why they haven’t gotten those payments yet.
If this kind of thing is progress, then the future looks dim.
