Most folks around here who know Dr. Kellogg Hunt probably think of him as the former medical director at Carilion Clinic. Some may know he’s a Salem native, and a graduate of Andrew Lewis High School (class of ‘54).
They might also be aware Hunt attended the University of Virginia as an undergraduate, and UVa’s School of Medicine, too. (Back then, Hunt told me Thursday, his medical school tuition cost $500 per semester.) They may even know his medical specialty is pulmonology, the functioning of the lungs and respiratory system.
Those skills are in high demand these days, with thousands of Americans dying of pneumonia arising from the novel coronavirus. But Hunt is no longer practicing. Who can blame him? The guy is 83.
Friday, he was playing golf, which suggests he’s in reasonably good health. On the phone, Hunt’s genial. And after spending a couple of hours talking to him, I can vouch he’s a hell of a storyteller, too. That’s not necessarily a skill you always find in a medical expert.
Hunt also has a unique perspective on the current pandemic, owing to an earlier chapter of his career. He spent 29 years as a U.S. Army physician. During that time he rose to become chief of medicine at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington, D.C.
That experience, at the premier hospital of the U.S. armed forces from 1974 to 1991, put Hunt in close proximity to three of the doctors who are leading the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic today. Their names are becoming household words: Drs. Anthony Fauci; Deborah Birx; and Robert Redfield.
Birx is a physician and diplomat who currently serves as coronavirus response coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Redfield is the current director of U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Each of them did medical residencies when Hunt served as a leading physician at Walter Reed, he said.
Fauci, whom Hunt calls “Tony,” was at the National Institutes of Health during that period. Today, he’s director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, one arm of NIH.
Walter Reed’s medical staff used to consult with Fauci on particularly mysterious cases, Hunt said. There were many in that period, especially in the early 1980s, he added. His stint at Walter Reed coincided with a different epidemic of deadly pneumonia that was rare in young, seemingly healthy people.
It took a while for medical science to figure out the cause was Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome, aka AIDS.
Fauci, who’s 79, “is a little younger than I am,” Hunt told me Thursday. “He was over at NIH. He wasn’t the head, but he had quite a reputation even then.”
“We would take difficult cases over there to him. I didn’t know him socially, and he probably wouldn’t remember me if you said, ‘Kellogg Hunt,’ though he might,” Hunt said. “Tony and I were not close friends. We were professionally close.”
Of the three doctors, Hunt said he had the least personal interaction with Birx, whom he referred to as “Debbie.” He said she did a residency in internal medicine at Walter Reed. Birx was married at that time and went by a hyphenated surname, Hunt recalled.
In 1983, after her residency, Birx joined Fauci’s lab at NIH. From 2005 to 2014, she directed the CDC’s Division of Global HIV/AIDS, and in 2014, then-President Barack Obama appointed her Ambassador at Large and U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator.
Hunt said he knew Redfield better.
“He’s a bright guy, an outspoken guy,” Hunt said. “He would always tell you what he thought. He frequently got in trouble for being outspoken.”
Hunt added that he suspects that’s why the public isn’t seeing too much of Redfield on TV these days.
“I think maybe he and [President] Trump fell out,” Hunt said.
Hunt, who joined the Army’s Reserve Officer Training Corps as a UVa undergrad, entered the Army as soon as he finished medical school. He did a one-year internship at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii, after which he was assigned to an infantry battalion in Hawaii.
That put him as the first-in-line medical care for 600 soldiers and their families. He left the battalion for a two-year residency in family practice medicine in Fort Dix, New Jersey, shortly before his old battalion was deployed to Vietnam.
Following the residency in New Jersey, Hunt did another residency in internal medicine at Walter Reed. Then he performed a fellowship in pulmonology, after which he serviced as chief of pulmonology at Madigan Army Medical Center near Tacoma, Washington.
From 1974 to 1982, Hunt served as chief of pulmonary medicine at the Walter Reed. From 1982 to 1991, when he retired from the Army (and joined Carilion), Hunt was chief of medicine at Walter Reed.
He called the beginning of his stint as Walter Reed’s chief of medicine a “heady” time. That’s because it was also the dawning of the AIDS epidemic. Lots of young male soldiers were showing up at Walter Reed with a rare type of pneumonia most common in cancer or transplant patients whose immune systems had been compromised by medical treatments.
Aside from the AIDS crisis, “I don’t have whole lot more innate expertise in pandemics than anyone else who reads the newspapers,” Hunt said. It was with AIDS research that Fauci rose to international prominence, Hunt added.
Hunt told me he believes that the United States has “many, many more [COVID-19] cases, but we haven’t had the ability to test widely.” He guessed that novel coronavirus began spreading in the U.S. up to four weeks before the first reported case, on Jan. 20.
“It takes so long for people to develop symptoms, and some of them never do develop symptoms, as many as 25%,” Hunt said.
“The craziest thing about this pandemic to me is the total screw up we as a country have made in our ability to test” for the virus, Hunt said.
Some (but nowhere near all) countries were ahead of the curve on testing, such as Taiwan and South Korea, he added. Because the U.S. was behind the curve, we’ve had to resort to social distancing and stay-at-home orders “to stop this thing,” Hunt said.
He also told me he’s glad that Fauci seems to have been able to persuade President Donald Trump to take the pandemic seriously. For weeks, Trump seemed not to.
“My guess is, [Fauci] thinks Trump is the biggest jerk and most ignorant person he’s ever met,” Hunt told me. He was similarly dismissive of Vice President Mike Pence, whom Trump has put in charge of the coronavirus task force. Hunt called the amount of daily praise Pence heaps on Trump “sickening.”
“He’s the perfect example of a sycophant,” Hunt said.
Fauci “is such a squared-around guy and an honest guy. He’s doing his best to steer things in an honest direction,” Hunt added.
“He’s doing it in such a diplomatic way that he hasn’t irritated Trump to the extent that [the president’s] fired him,” Hunt said.
Not yet, anyway.
Beginning Monday, Dan Casey will be on a two-week unpaid furlough. His column will resume when he returns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.