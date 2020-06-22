As George Low prepared a move from Montgomery County to the West Coast in 2018, he listed his 6,000-square-foot home outside Radford for sale.
Because he was moving into a comparatively small apartment in northern California, Low decided to sell off most of the house’s contents, too.
That included “some really nice furniture,” Low told me, and fine china, silver and crystal. Also there were tools and gardening equipment.
The house sold within 10 days, which surprised Low, and the buyer bought roughly half the contents. That meant Low had to figure out a way to sell the rest. He hired Phillip Morgan Estate Sales of Roanoke to manage that.
“He’s a slick operator,” Low told me. “He says all the right things. You have a written contract.”
It said Low would get 65% of the proceeds. He was in California by the time the sale occurred. Afterward, Morgan sent Low a text, notifying his client that Low’s cut of the sale amounted to nearly $10,000.
But Low never saw the money.
“He basically sold all that stuff and I didn’t see a dime out of it,” Low told me last week. “I begged him for a year, or eight or nine months.” Finally, in June 2019, Low filed a lawsuit in Roanoke General District Court, because Morgan’s company is located in the city.
Late in July, Low flew from Fairfield — which is about 50 miles northeast of San Francisco — to Roanoke for the hearing. Morgan didn’t show up in court. As evidence of the money he was owed, Low offered his copy of the contract and the text Morgan sent him after the sale.
The judge summarily awarded Low $9,800, plus 6% interest dating from July 26, the date of the hearing. But as some past clients of Morgan’s have learned, getting a judgment against Morgan is the easy part.
“Then you have to collect,” Low told me.
The General District Court case file reflects Low’s attempts at collecting. A hearing in November was continued, as were subsequent hearings in January, February and May. The next one is slated for July 17.
In the meantime, Low said he’s complained to the Virginia attorney general’s consumer complaint hotline, but that didn’t do any good.
“It’s just a challenge to collect from someone who knows how to use the system to avoid payment,” Low told me.
Low isn’t the only one with a story like this. Check the Better Business Bureau of Western Virginia and you will find three complaints about Morgan. The BBB’s website lists Morgan’s company with an “F” rating.
The bureau lists three reasons for that rating. One is that Morgan hasn’t responded to the three complaints. A second is that he’s “failed to resolve underlying cause(s) of a pattern of complaints.” The third is that Morgan is unlicensed.
Virginia licenses auctioneers but doesn’t regulate people who conduct estate sales, said Mary Broz-Vaughn, director of the Virginia Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.
“Estate sales generally are private contract consignment transactions regulated under the Uniform Commercial Code, and [are] explicitly exempt from Auctioneers Board jurisdiction,” she told me. “Enforcement would be a civil matter in such cases.”
The “pattern of complaints” cited by the BBB is reflected by General District Court records that stretch back to 2010.
Some of those cases I’ve written about in the past — such as a 2017 column about Morgan that featured accounts by two other clients, Linda Riley of Tennessee and Pamela King of Maine.
Morgan conducted an estate sale for Riley in 2015 that left him owing her $23,000, said her attorney, Richard Greenberg. Greenberg said Morgan had been making $500 monthly payments on that account until around March. Morgan still owes Riley roughly $11,000, including interest, the lawyer said.
Until 2016, King had homes in Roanoke and Maine. That summer, she sold her Roanoke house and Morgan sold its contents in sales that July and August. King later obtained an $18,459 judgment against him. Her attorney, R. Bruce Fickley, told me Morgan still owes King more than $13,800, including interest. Fickley said the last time Morgan paid anything on the debt was May 2019.
“Even if you get a judgment against Phillip, he’s pretty good at making himself judgment-proof,” Fickley told me.
Lena Struppler, who until 2019 lived in Bedford County with her husband of 69 years, Bill Struppler, found that out the hard way.
Because of Bill’s health, they moved into an assisted living center in March 2019. (Bill died last fall.) Their son, Carl Struppler, hired Morgan to conduct the sale of their home’s contents. According to Carl, Morgan wanted a 50% cut because the Strupplers’ sale would be small and otherwise wasn’t worth Morgan’s time. They agreed.
“He just came in sold the stuff and never gave us a penny, or an accounting,” Lena Struppler told me. At one point, she called Morgan and “I told him if he didn’t give us our money in five days I was going to have him arrested. He told me ‘I don’t like your attitude.’
“I called the [Bedford County] sheriff’s office, but they said they can’t handle the case” because it was a civil matter, she said.
“I just wish somebody would lower the boom on this guy, rather than let this go on and on and on,” Carol Struppler told me.
And what does Morgan say about all the above?
As he has before, he told me he conducts 40 to 50 sales per year and that his sales bring thousands more for his clients than his competitors do. Whenever I write about him, he complained, I never do stories about the majority of clients he pays soon after their sales are completed.
(I have heard from one.)
That may be true, but it’s hardly newsworthy when Morgan performs the way he supposed to on a contract. That’s the expectation. Have you ever seen a news story about an airliner that arrived at its destination on time with no problems? I doubt it, because that’s not news. When a jet crashes, it is.
Morgan told me he mailed the Strupplers a check months ago, but didn’t realize they never got it until Carl called “about a month ago.”
“It was news to me that he had not received that,” Morgan said. “I’m glad you reminded me about Mr. Struppler because I forgot.”
As for George Low, “I’m working on that,” Morgan said. He intends to have Low paid off by the end of July.
Last year, Morgan said, an employee of his stole $20,000 worth of cash and merchandise from him, and that’s a major part of the problem.
He said he called the police when he realized what was happening, “but the police told me that because I wasn’t the owner of the [stolen money and items] I couldn’t do that.”
The novel coronavirus pandemic shut down his business this spring, he added, which is why he hasn’t been making payments on Riley’s debt to Greenberg, or on a debt to another one of Greenberg’s clients.
“My goal is to have all this fixed by the end of July,” Morgan said. “I have gotten a lot better at this and I have gotten a lot more organized.”
Morgan is currently advertising two big estate sales between now and then. Here’s a hope the owners of that property get what’s due.
