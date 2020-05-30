Perhaps you’ve recently noticed in the news or on social media some self-styled mask rebels who have refused to don pandemic-related face coverings in public. Some of them are COVID-19 shutdown protesters. A few are politicians.
Usually such people portray themselves as proud patriots, standing up for freedom and liberty. As in, nobody’s going to herd them like sheep into wearing a sissy mask, all because of some silly panic and societal overreaction.
But one Roanoke pastor has pushed that discussion into the spiritual realm, and the battle between good and evil. He’s done it with a sign outside his church along a major Roanoke artery.
The eye-catching message links Virginia’s governor to probably the most wicked character in the history of human civilization.
“REVELATION 13:17 / GOV NORTHAM / SON OF ANTI CHRIST” proclaims the sign outside the Grace & Truth Baptist Church. Roughly a quarter-mile past the intersection with King Street Northeast, it stands on the eastbound side of Orange Avenue, next to a Wendy’s fast-food restaurant. It’s not exactly graceful, eh?
Pastor Paul Morrow told me the sign has garnered no small amount of attention since he put up the message Wednesday.
Part of the reaction relates to its seemingly damning words. The other reason Morrow’s heard about it is, initially there was a key misspelling.
“Someone called and said, ‘Hey, you forgot the H in Christ,’ ” Morrow told me in a phone interview Friday. That must have been kind of embarrassing, huh? (The pastor acknowledged he’s a rotten speller.)
What about that message, though? Isn’t it just a bit over the top?
Morrow defended it as something he believes people need to hear. Basically, it compares face coverings, which the governor has ordered Virginians to wear in indoor public spaces, to the “mark of the Beast” from the Book of Revelation.
Here’s the key passage referenced by Morrow’s sign, Revelation 13:17: “And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”
For those who haven’t consulted it lately, the Book of Revelation is the final book in the New Testament, written by the apostle John. It paints a not-so-pretty picture of civilization’s chaotic final days. Scripture suggests those will last for years, until the Second Coming of Jesus.
Many theologians consider the Book of Revelation to be highly allegorical. It’s full of vivid imagery and frightening characters. One is a Beast that emerges from the sea, with seven heads, 10 horns and a crown upon each horn.
The Beast’s number is 666, and he’s going to rule Earth for civilization’s final seven years. During that time, humans will have to exhibit the mark or the number or the name of the beast — otherwise they’ll be barred engaging in commerce.
I’m no theologian, and it’s always been a little unclear to me whether the Beast from the sea is the Antichrist, or if the Antichrist is a distinct character who’s allied with the Beast. Both are bad, though. Either way, Morrow told me, the verse he references “says the Antichrist will demand certain things of people,” such as wearing the Beast’s mark.
Northam’s mask order, Morrow told me, “mirrors that by demanding you wear a mask in order to buy or sell.”
Morrow stressed that he was not claiming Northam is the Antichrist and “it’s not that I’m calling Northam the devil ... he’s probably a really nice guy.”
That’s why Morrow carefully phrased the message to suggest the governor is the “SON OF ANTI CHRIST,” rather than the Antichrist himself, he said.
Right now, Morrow went on to say, politicians are pushing us to a “one-world religion, one-world government, one-world economy.” He sees those as hallmarks of Earth’s final days, and “I can see these things happening in the world today.”
I ran a photo of the sign past the governor’s office Friday.
“Governor Northam is a physician and a forgiving man, who will not dignify this with a response,” said Grant Neely, the governor’s chief communications officer. But Neely couldn’t resist offering up a Bible verse himself, from Matthew 7:15.
“Matthew’s gospel teaches us to ‘beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly are ravening wolves. By their fruits you will know them,’ ” Neely said in an email.
Unlike many Roanoke Valley churches, Grace & Truth Baptist has continued services during the pandemic, and worshipers have not been wearing face coverings, Morrow said.
“Nobody in our church has the virus,” Morrow noted. “There are people who don’t want to wear a mask for health reasons.”
When I inquired about those reasons, he replied: “The masks can retain residual carbon dioxide, which over time raises the level of carbon dioxide in the body.” He said a nurse had explained this to him, but he declined to identify her, or to ask her to call me.
“She is a legit person ; she is a well-trained professional,” Morrow said. “This thing about [carbon dioxide and] masks is so new that studies about it aren’t out there yet.”
Morrow said he understood the sign would get some blowback, and it has.
“I had one person call me today and he said, ‘You’re spreading hate, you’re not spreading the Gospel,’ ” he said. Someone else called and left a message that “Trump is the Antichrist,” he added.
However, “It’s got people talking. It’s got you talking to me,” Morrow said.
“I get that,” I said. “But if I stood at the corner of Campbell and Jefferson and took off all my clothes, that would get people talking, too. It wouldn’t necessarily be a positive thing, though. They’d want me arrested, or they’d say I’m crazy.”
“That’s a bad analogy,” Morrow replied.
