It’s been an exciting week for some locals whose hobby is genealogy. You can say the same for some students at Glenvar High School, and their history teacher, and for the chairman of the Roanoke County School Board.
Sunday, I told you about a roadblock those students had run into during their efforts to apply for a Purple Heart on behalf of an African American soldier, Harrison Wright, who was killed in battle in World War I.
Wright is listed as one of four “colored” soldiers among 35 in all from Roanoke County who died during that war. The names are on a monument erected in Salem in 1937.
In researching those four, the students discovered the other three — Robert Lee Green, Patrick Journette and Samuel Pasley — had died of the Spanish Flu in 1918, but that Wright was killed in battle on Oct. 9 that year.
Working with the office of U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, the students applied for a posthumous Purple Heart on Wright’s behalf. But this past September, they learned the Pentagon considers only applications from next of kin for posthumous medals.
The students couldn’t find any of Wright’s living relatives. Sometime around 1916, that trail seemed to go cold in Springfield, Massachusetts, with his sister, Laura Wright Wheeler. The students’ teacher, Neil Swanson, asked me to write a column seeking help from readers.
Just as Swanson predicted, readers of The Roanoke Times came through. Two local women who are genealogy hobbyists contacted me earlier this week with loads of additional information about Wright and his relatives. I passed the information they developed along to Swanson.
“It’s created a buzz around Glenvar High,” Swanson said. “There’s been a lot of chatter. The yearbook staff has asked if we can have a section about this in the [2020] yearbook.”
One of the amateur genealogists is Carol Lyn Webster, a drama teacher at William Byrd High School. The other is Paula Ward, a Roanoke native. She and her husband retired here in 2016 after living for more than three decades in Texas.
Webster also contacted Don Butzer, chairman of the Roanoke County School Board. He’s a history buff, too. She didn’t know it, but after Butzer read the column, he reached out to Henry Louis Gates Jr., the Harvard University historian who stars in the PBS television series “Finding Your Roots.”
Working independently, the two women uncovered so much information that I can’t squeeze all of it into this column. Much of it they gleaned through Ancestry.com. We’ll focus on some choice tidbits.
Wright was born May 9, 1896, in Salem, according to his Jan. 26, 1919, obituary in The [Springfield] Republican newspaper. His parents were Benjamin and Mary Wright. Benjamin was a blacksmith.
As of 1900, Harrison Wright was living in Fayetteville, West Virginia; as of 1908 he lived in Roanoke County. As of 1910 he lived in Salem, then a town in Roanoke County. He went by the nickname “Harry.”
At some point that year he moved with his older sister, Laura Wright Wheeler, and her family to Springfield, Massachusetts. After attending high school and technical school in Springfield, Wright went to the Hampton Institute in Norfolk, where he learned tailoring. One of his hobbies was painting.
Now known as Hampton University, it was founded in 1868 with the goal of providing technical and scientific education to African Americans. Perhaps its most famous alumnus was Booker T. Washington.
Wright returned to Springfield from Norfolk. As of June 1917, he was employed as a janitor with the New England Westinghouse Co.
That year, he enlisted in the Army. Wright was a member of the 372nd Infantry, a segregated African American regiment that served in World War I under French command. He was part of a company known as the “Watershops Detachment.”
According to his obituary, “a letter written by a member of his company … reported that [Wright] had been five days in battle without a scratch but on the sixth day was struck by a German shell and instantly killed.”
The 1930 Census lists Laura Wright Wheeler’s birth year as 1882. Although she had been married earlier to William Wheeler, by 1930 she was listed as the head of the household at 226 Quincy Street in Springfield. Her home had a radio and was valued at $5,000.
Laura Wheeler had a daughter, Roxie Evelyn Wheeler, who was 15 in 1930. Roxie Wheeler later married James F. Wray. They had 12 children. Among them was a daughter named Marjorie Lillian Wray and sons named James and Ronald.
Marjorie Wray married a guy named Elwood Manigault. They had three children: Steven Elwood Manigault, Joseph Ronald Manigault, and Tracey Michele Manigault. Webster traced the latter to Huntersville, North Carolina. And it appears that Tracey Manigault’s surname is now Walker.
Earlier this week, Webster spoke by phone with Tracey Walker.
“We are now in the process of moving forward so that this young man can get his Purple Heart!” Webster wrote me in an email.
Butzer said Webster later told him that Walker sounded “ecstatic” about the work the students at Glenvar High had done on behalf of her great-great uncle.
“I’ve asked Swanson to get in touch with [Tracey Walker],” Butzer told me. She “was very interested in applying for the medal for her great-great uncle. I feel confident that this family will be able to receive an award that this man deserves.”
Meanwhile, Paula Ward has traced another Wright relative to Northern Virginia. Ward also said that Harrison Wright may be eligible for French military honors, too — because he was fighting under French command when he died.
Wouldn’t it be cool if Wright’s family ended up with both American and French military medals, as a result of the work of a group of curious students from Glenvar High?
“It gives me a lot of hope for the future,” Butzer said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.