While the Trump administration ponders sending government checks to every American family during the coronavirus pandemic, let’s dip into the reader mailbag on a related subject from last week — everyday socialism.
The March 10 column regarding that appeared in this paper with the headline “Firefighters, police officers and other signs of socialism.” Online, you could find it under the banner “Ode to a dirty word.”
It explained how many things that we take for granted amount to socialism. Public safety is merely one example. Public schools, sanitary sewers, trash collection, subsidized higher education and toll-free roads are others.
Somewhat surprisingly, given the venom with which some people spit the term “socialism” today, almost all the feedback was positive.
Rosemary Blieszner of Blacksburg called it a “really good explanation and challenge to the people who don’t understand the meaning of the word.
“ ‘Socialism’ is not a dirty word, nor is ‘tax’ for that matter,” she continued. “I hope a lot of people pay attention to this piece and make a sincere effort to understand it.”
Art Hafdelin of Roanoke County agreed.
“That was a great article on Socialism and what it looks like in real time,” he wrote. “Many, many years ago when I was in college, a professor once taught us that the key to being a critical thinker is to not let labels do the thinking for us. Your article is an example of what he meant.”
Ernie Bentley of Pilot noted another example of everyday socialism I omitted: agricultural extension agents. A certain irony lies therein, Bentley added.
“I’m always surprised that some of the loudest voices against socialist policies come from farmers and extension agents. No other industry has benefited as much as agriculture from our socialist programs which fund teaching, research and extension for the benefit of our farmers (and food consuming public),” he wrote.
But Bentley wasn’t done.
“The USA economy and society operates with a mixture of capitalism and socialism. Neither system would work in a 100% pure form — thus the antitrust laws of the last century which reined in free-wheeling capitalists. There is no 100% socialist country in the world. Even China has over 100 billionaires who function as capitalist in an otherwise communist (as opposed to socialist) country.”
Edward Leonard of Roanoke said the column “should be required reading for discussion in every civics class.” He added: “It would be nice if we could all have a discussion on social programs and structures without condemning them as socialism.”
Peggy Davis of Fincastle bemoaned the difficulty of that in a polarized nation.
“When I point out the same ideas I’m looked at like I have two heads,” she wrote.
Joel Bashore of Roanoke thanked me “for reminding the reactionary conservatives and know-nothing Trumpsters about how socialism is deeply ingrained in so many of our cultural and social and economic policies and practices.”
He added: “This column is also a great reminder to just the average Jane and Joe about all of the things they enjoy ... and about how those are good things.”
Karin Warpula of Roanoke wrote: “Thanks for today’s column! Let’s hope people ‘get it.’ ”
One reader — Steve Gerus of Blacksburg — was kind enough to send me a photographic example of socialism and grant permission for republication. It’s a public waterworks in Marseilles, France.
“One of the civic obligations of a classed society is to create resources that benefit everyone, such as this waterworks in southern France, where the utility of providing a reliable public water source is combined with a remarkably beautiful recreational space for all to enjoy at no cost,” he wrote.
Sally Field of Fincastle pointed out that I neglected to reference the United States military.
“Yep, that’s right, the Army, Air Force, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and presumably the Space Force once it’s established. All Socialism. Our tax dollars at work, for the greater good of society as a whole.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you for saying in your column what I’ve been saying to people for a loooooong time,” Field added. “Public Education is Socialism. The police force is Socialism. Firefighters are Socialism.”
Among the respondents was George Santopietro, who teaches economics at Radford University.
“I use the example of paying for fire fighting to get the students thinking about when government should provide a good or service. As you note, charging customers for fire fighting services is an old concept,” he wrote.
“Today, a fire fighting firm could simply keep a list of its paying customers; if someone calls who is not on the list they do not go. Why then does government get involved? Mostly because people in more densely populated areas do not want their neighbors to not pay and then have any fire spread (externalities in Economics jargon.) In some rural areas, residents have to pay on their own if they want fire fighting services because no [one] lives close enough to care.”
Santopietro also used to work for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. “We referred to ourselves as the largest socialist enterprise in America,” he added. “Unlike firefighting, flood control projects do not allow for excluding those who do not pay from being protected.”
Reid McClure of Salem is an old cycling buddy of mine, as well as a retired railroad executive. He called the column “insightful writing with a point of view that can’t really be argued against. I imagine you’ll receive a fair amount of ‘hate’ mail from the fringe. But what’s new, eh?”
In this case there was only one message that fell into that category, although “hate mail” would be way too harsh a term.
Mark Murray of Bedford County wrote that he was concerned for my well-being.
“With that said, I must incourage [sic] you to visit your primary care physician, as soon as possible, for a possible head injury, or minor stroke. With all due respect, and concerns, your sense of reality seem[s] ... not just right, my humble opinion only.”
Naturally I replied.
“I encourage you to visit a dictionary, or use a spellchecker,” I wrote.
Anyway, thanks again to all you readers — including the critics. You never fail to enlighten, charm and provoke thought and/or laughter.
Please stay healthy and wise in these uncertain times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.