Our national and local history is quickly being divided into new and distinct time frames. Let’s call one BP, for “before pandemic.” The present and future is AP, or “after pandemic.”
The Roanoke Kiwanis Club, which dates to 1920, has become well aware of the difference. To celebrate its centennial milestone, the service organization for years has been planning an elaborate playground in a Northwest Roanoke neighborhood where the only nearby recreation for young children is a couple of swings.
In broad terms, the typical BP playground process would go something like this: Get the community’s buy-in; seek approval from local government; hire a contractor; choose a design; raise $405,000; then round up a lot of muscle to assemble the thing.
Nearly every one of those boxes had been checked as Kiwanians and the community readied for the April 24 groundbreaking — including collecting roughly $380,000 in the bank.
Little, it seemed, could stop the figurative train that was going to deliver the state-of-the art playground to a vacant, city-owned plot between the new Melrose Branch Library and Forest Park Academy in Northwest Roanoke.
Then along the came the pandemic, said Cheri Hartman, the club’s president.
The planned groundbreaking didn’t happen — the group has moved that ceremony to May 19, and it will occur with proper social distancing, Hartman said.
And that’s far from the only hurdle the group is facing.
Late donations the Kiwanis had anticipated suddenly dried up. You can’t muster a broad swath of citizens for a community building event at a time when peoples’ lives may depend on social distancing. So a contractor will do most of that work instead.
But at their virtual Wednesday luncheon, which I attended via the internet app Zoom, the playground project was a priority agenda item and club members seemed focused.
It’s not going to be complete by June 30, the intended deadline, Hartman said. But they’re hoping they can pull it off by the end of July.
“It’s going to happen,” said Jackie Bledsoe, who has co-chaired the project with Hartman. “Those kids have been promised so many things. We just can’t let them down.”
Currently, the Lansdowne Park area in Northwest Roanoke is an outdoor recreation desert. Roughly 900 children live within easy walking distance; the only outdoor recreation they have is two swings. That’s going change dramatically when Centennial Playground opens.
At 10,000 square feet, it would be more than 50 percent larger than Smith Park along the Roanoke River Greenway in Wasena — perhaps the city’s premier children’s activity playground now.
The planned play area includes a long bank of swings, slides, a climbing wall, a stand of faux climbing rocks and weatherproof musical instruments, such as a xylophone and chimes.
“Not one of them is out of tune,” Bledsoe boasted.
That’s an important consideration for autistic children looking for a place to play, she added. They can be easily frightened by discordant notes.
A rendering depicts benches, permanent shaded areas, workout stations for adults and teens and a separate toddler play area.
The designers have included Braille elements for the visually impaired, and another station to help children learn sign language.
Along with the new library, which opened last year, “it’s going to create a dynamic and synergy in that neighborhood,” Bledsoe said.
The playground has been designed to be more than merely compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Hartman noted. Perhaps its most unusual feature would be an interactive electronic panel designed for kids who use wheelchairs and have almost no mobility. The panel can be activated from electronics built into some wheelchairs.
The project grew from an initiative five years ago by Hartman, an educational psychologist who works as grants project director for Carilion Clinic’s Department of Psychiatry. That initiative studied childhood obesity in Roanoke, working with Carilion’s pediatrics department.
It found the highest rates of overweight children lived in some of the city’s lowest-income neighborhoods. Obese children are at higher risk for developing heart disease and Type II diabetes, Hartman said.
Right now, the club is $25,000 to $30,000 short of what it needs. Earlier this year, Hartman thought that would be easy to raise this spring.
But businesses that proved generous in the past shut down for social distancing, leaving little revenue they could share.
Other fundraising events the Kiwanis sponsor, such as an April children’s fishing day in Salem, and an interfaith National Day of Prayer service scheduled for Thurday morning have been canceled.
The annual Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast at The Berglund Center — the group’s biggest single fundraiser each year — was supposed to be this Saturday. That’s been postponed until September, and they’re now considering making it a take-out affair.
“We’ve hit a steep climb to the [fundraising] goal,” Hartman told me. “It feels daunting, but it also feels like the final leg of a race, where you get an extra burst of energy.”
At Wednesday’s luncheon, members chipped in $1,500 more. Hartman is crossing her fingers on a $10,000 grant she’s applied for — she’ll find out its fate in June.
The club is also launching a campaign to encourage people in the community to donate $20.20.
Even amid the pandemic, “most people can afford that,” Bledsoe said. “We want them to have a buy-in. We can’t do a community build. This would be a way for them to get involved.”
If you’d like to help with the Centennial Playground, you can donate online at www.roanokekiwanis.org. Click on PLAYGROUND and then look for the donation link.
