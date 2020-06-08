Usually right around this time of year, the Local Office on Aging gears up for its annual Let’s Do Lunch fundraiser. They’ve been putting on that shindig for 30 years, and it’s grown annually, and brings together hundreds of people from across the Roanoke Valley to support Meals on Wheels.
Typically they gather in a large ballroom, with live music, and the occasion is festive. Lunch-goers cram together at big tables — hugging, laughing and slapping each other on the back.
Scores of participants buzz around the room buying $1 tickets for a variety of separately raffled items donated by area businesses, such as hotel stays, meals, sports memorabilia, art, gift cards for groceries or other goods and services.
The agency began 2020 confident it could reach $100,000 from the annual luncheon this year. Normally, that would be enough to cover two months’ worth of Meals on Wheels for the program’s 575 recipients, said LOA Executive Director Ron Boyd.
But as you might imagine, nothing is usual, typical or normal in 2020. Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic has made things about as abnormal as they could be. Fearful for the health of its clients, workers and donors, the agency had to cancel the luncheon, which seems like a wise move under the circumstances. They’ve also slashed the fundraising goal to $50,000.
Instead, its workers have scrambled to host the lunch virtually, like a lot of other events are happening, too. They’ve renamed it Let’s Give Lunch, and extended it out through the week of June 22. Donations are now being accepted at https://www.loaa.org/event/letsgivelunch/
There will still be a silent auction of a variety of goods and services, and that will happen online, too — raffle ticket sales will close June 18, Boyd said.
The reason for this column is to let you know the fundraising is still happening, even if the actual luncheon isn’t. The need is still there, too.
Last year, Let’s Do Lunch raised just under $100,000, Boyd said. Those proceeds were used to provide nutritious, delivered meals to some of the neediest people in the Roanoke Valley and the Alleghany Highlands.
They’re low-income senior citizens who are still living independently in their homes. However, they aren’t mobile enough to get out to grocery stores to purchase their own food. Some of them are unable to cook for themselves. And they lack the funds to instead rely on restaurant deliveries.
The designed-by-dietician food is prepared by a vendor and costs the LOA roughly $5 per meal. They’re trucked to area churches, where volunteers pick them up and distribute them to Meals on Wheels clients.
Many of them are living only on monthly Social Security checks, which they have to stretch for rent, utilities and medicine.
And that nutrition plays a significant role in keeping the clients out of nursing homes, where taxpayers would be otherwise be footing bills that far exceed a $5 meal per day.
Those regular deliveries have a dual purpose: Volunteers also perform regular wellness checks in case clients need emergency medical care.
Unfortunately, the pandemic has impacted Meals on Wheels operations in a far more significant way than merely by shutting down the luncheon. The LOA has lost a number of delivery volunteers, because many of them are at an age where they need to be concerned about COVID-19 exposure themselves.
Boyd said the staff at the Kirk Family YMCA, which has been closed during the recent shutdown, has helped fill the gap in volunteers, but the LOA remains down about 15% to 20%. That’s forced them to curtail deliveries to four days per week, and to double up on meals some days.
Remaining volunteers have also been distributing personal protective equipment such as face masks and hand sanitizers to help clients avoid exposure. And the delivery personnel have been using such PPE gear themselves.
As much as is possible, meal deliveries are now conducted “non-contact,” Boyd said, with volunteers leaving the bagged meals just inside clients’ doors, or hanging them on an outside door knob when that will work.
In other words, the novel coronavirus pandemic has created a brave new world for Meals on Wheels, too. But the agency is soldiering on.
Please consider making a donation to this worthy program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.